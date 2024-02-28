Are Michel Pereira and Alex Pereira Related?

Alex Pereira and Michel Pereira are two Brazilians, doing extremely well for themselves. Both fighters represent the rags-to-riches story, with their success coming through MMA. ‘Poatan’ is the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. ‘Demolidor’, on the other hand, is unbeaten in his last 6 fights in the UFC. With so many similarities, the obvious question of their relation, if any, always arise.

Advertisement

Other than their last names and their native country, Alex Pereria and Michel Pereira do not have any other relations. The pair are not related to each other.

‘Poatan’ is now set to create history as he prepares for his next fight. The Brazilian will face Jamahal Hill in the historic UFC 300 card as the main event. Alex will look to defend his title against the former champion, who had to give his title up due to injury. The fight promises to be fireworks, with both fighters having excellent striking abilities.

Advertisement

Michel Pereira, on the other hand, is set to fight Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida. ‘Demolidor’ will look to build on his winning streak and make his way up the division.

Alex Pereira is not looking to slow down and is already making plans for UFC 301 depending on how he does at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira reveals that he may try to fight at UFC 301 if he leaves UFC 300 uninjured

‘Poatan’ appeared on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani to talk about his first title defense at light heavyweight and other such topics.

Helwani asked Alex Pereira whether the news of him looking to fight at UFC 301 immediately after UFC 300 was accurate. He responded by saying,

“Well, let’s put it like this, If everything goes as planned, go right, the way they go in his mind. First of all he has to win this fight. Say that he wins the fight, he has to go injury free.”

Advertisement

Alex Pereira went on to say that so far in his UFC career, there has been no fight where he has gotten severely injured. If all goes well at UFC 300, he will look to make a quick turnaround.

Defending his title is his main objective. If he is able to do it without sustaining too much damage, he will look to fight at UFC 301.