Ariel Helwani Makes Case For The Most Overlooked Fighter Ever in the MMA sporting history.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani named which former MMA superstar he believes could be considered the most overrated fighter of all time.

There are many debates in mixed martial arts. From overall and divisional GOAT arguments to the best in every discipline of the sport, fans and pundits are never short of topics to return to and return to.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour host Helwani was asked to weigh in on one less positive debate. The most overrated fighter of all time, and you’ll either be nodding in agreement or readying your pitchfork in response.

Helwani stated, “I believe you could argue that Ronda (Rousey) is the most overrated fighter. “She ended up not being as excellent as she was made out to be at the time since the competition wasn’t that fierce. Do you recall when we discussed her fight with Floyd (Mayweather)? Do you recall when we suggested that she was Mike Tyson? Let’s go.”

Is Ronda Rousey Overlocked?



Rousey, a former women’s judo professional and bronze medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In six wins on MMA’s biggest stage, Rousey has defeated the likes of Miesha Tate and Cat Zingano during a dominant run of defenses. With her stardom and talent at an all-time high, Helwani said, some even considered Rousey’s chances against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Like color commentator Joe Rogan and Jon Jones, who supported the then-UFC champion, promotion president Dana White shared a similar sentiment during a 2014 appearance on ESPN Sports Nation.

In a street brawl or a mixed martial arts match. Ronda Rousey will not only defeat Floyd but also severely injure him, according to White. But after two emphatic losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Rousey left the sport and turned to professional wrestling, where she currently competes under the WWE banner.

While her reputation as one of the best has remained strong, the tremendous growth of women’s MMA. Since then has led many to push Rousey down the list of women’s all-time greats. As for her legacy in the cage, she has received support from some. Including Shayna Baszler and Valerio Louredo, who have called Rousey the MMA GOAT.

However, others have suggested that she may have been overrated at the time. Including former two-division titleholder Chael Sonnen. Current No. 4 women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern even suggested that she expects to surpass Rousey for her place in the record books.

