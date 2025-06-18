“Fu*king Gnarly”: Ex-UFC Champ Ronda Rousey Humbly Admits Even 100 of Her Couldn’t Take Down One Gorilla

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ronda Rousey may be a little late to the debate, but she has given her opinion on the 100 men vs. 1 Gorilla situation. For over a month now, social media has been buzzing with the same question.

Who would win in a fight, 100 unarmed men, or 1 gorilla? The question has completely torn apart the internet, with people coming up with many theories.

Most UFC fans seem to believe that 100 Brock Lesnars or a group of 100 UFC fighters would definitely be able to take down one gorilla. But when it comes to 100 unarmed, untrained men, the situation changes drastically.

Rousey, the former UFC champion turned WWE star, appeared on the Untapped podcast to talk about everything from her journey to life after WWE. During the podcast, the host had to know what Rousey thought about this new viral question.

“I think people are underestimating how f*cking gnarly a gorilla is. Have you seen a gorilla? No chance in hell.” Rousey said confidently. Although she believes a 100 men could crush the gorilla using their weight, at the same time, in a multi-fight situation, the humans are doomed, she insisted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTAPPED (@untapped.podcast)

Well, that was as definitive an answer as any, but fans were silly and began debating whether 5 Ronda Rouseys would be enough to beat a Gorilla.

Others urged her to return to the WWE. Ronda’s WWE journey was a bit of a mixed bag. While she was part of the first WrestleMania to be headlined by women, her journey was cut short after fans turned on her.

It also didn’t help that the former UFC champion wasn’t particularly a fan of WWE’s schedule, among other things, and was more than happy to let the world know.

Furthermore, future WWE Hall of Famer, Becky Lynch, also claimed that Rousey was rushed to the top spot too quickly and got found out when the management didn’t overproduce her matches.

However, according to 14-time Women’s champion and second-generation WWE star Charlotte Flair, without Rousey being a part of it, the promotion’s women’s revolution wouldn’t have reached its pinnacle.

Wrestlemania not possible without Ronda, claims Charlotte

When the UFC star joined the WWE, the promotion had already moved away from oversexualizing women as ‘divas’ and allowing them to wrestle for only a few minutes every week.

However, despite this, women main-eventing a WrestleMania was unheard of. For starters, the promotion needed someone with a global appeal that could carry it on her back. Sure, Rousey wasn’t the best in-ring performer at Wrestlemania 35, but without her name in the mix, it simply wouldn’t have happened.

And that is precisely what Charlotte feels Rousey deserves her flowers.

In a conversation with Julian Edelman, the former Women’s champion said, “We would have not main evented Wrestlemania had it not been for Ronda, hands down.” Flair stated.

People on this app can bitch and cry but Ronda Rousey was the main reason why the women got to main event Wrestlemania in 2019. pic.twitter.com/JujVsyDJhd — ESYNTIAL (@esyntial0122) June 17, 2025

“She had such an aura to her, and really did figure it out and brought that much to the table. So like I thank her, for what she did for us.” Flair even spoke about how Rousey didn’t even need to join the WWE after all her success with the UFC.

But she still decided to join, became a part of history, and left the sport as a legend. So much so that fans are still calling for her to return.