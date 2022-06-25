Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal, spent months training with MMA fighters and practiced his moves on a defenseless reporter

Shaquille O'Neal MMA
Adeep

Previous Article
“Charles Barkley gave us advice but we didn’t wanna hear that sh*t!”: Kevin Garnett described losing his first Playoff series against Chuck and his Rockets
Next Article
Reportedly All is Not Well between New WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and Top WWE Executive
NBA Latest Post
“I’m pledging $1 million to black women in Alabama for tech startups": When Charles Barkley hilariously warned against his money going towards restaurants and hair salons
“I’m pledging $1 million to black women in Alabama for tech startups”: When Charles Barkley hilariously warned against his money going towards restaurants and hair salons

Charles Barkley once pledged $1 million of his own money to black women in Alabama…