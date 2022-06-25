Shaquille O’Neal, spent months training with MMA fighters and practiced his moves on a defenseless reporter

Shaquille O’Neal trained and practiced MMA for some time in order to finally end up using in to a defenseless reporting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)



Shaquille O’Neal once showed off her Mixed Martial Arts skills by putting ESPN.com reporter Michael Wallace on the delivery. The endless NBA Big Man Man was honing his MMA skills during his absence while playing for the Miami Heat. So he decided to show his progress to one of the journalists on a press day when the Heat training camp started.

In an article commemorating Shaq’s amazing interaction with the media, Michael Wallace of ESPN.com recalls his encounter with Big Man. Apart from MMA, Shaq was interested in a variety of other activities, such as dance, music, rap, etc. In fact, he was proud of the variety of things he liked outside the court.

Shaquille O’Neal puts a reporter in delivering the message

Michael Wallace remembers how Shaq put him in ‘Shaqmission’ to squeeze him during his days covering the Miami Heat. Getting caught catching a 7-meter giant athlete should be a bad experience.

But fortunately, Wallace goes on to tell the story, “There was even a moment when he appeared on a media day at the beginning of the Heat training camp announcing that he had completed all offseason training with MMA fighters and tried to put me in place. “Shaqmission” (post) is crowded to prove how much you have learned. ” You will surely be remembered as a perfect person in entertainment.

Shaquille O’Neal love of MMA



In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Shaq opened up about his love of MMA. In fact, Shaq considers MMA to be the most difficult sport in the world.

Basically in MMA, an athlete must remember the different movements that come from different sports and at the same time respond to the attacks of his opponent. “MMA is a very difficult sport because it works on all the muscles,” said Shaq, “so try not to get any rest and then someone will choke you and hit you, that was a very difficult game.”

The 4-time NBA champion also claimed his winning championship in MMA training and wrestling. It increased his firmness, concentration, and ability to control paint. It also helped him find the right balance to get the gun while sending against defenders.

Also Read: Why hasn’t Aljamain Sterling signed a contract for UFC 279?