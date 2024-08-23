Ariel Helwani Shuts Down Stipe Miocic Injury Rumors, Says Jon Jones Fight Is Still On

There’s more drama now in the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight. As it is, fans are not happy with the match up as they would rather see Jones fight Tom Aspinall. To add to that, a new rumor about Miocic getting injured ahead of their fight has been doing the rounds. However, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has seemingly clarified that this was not the case and that the title fight was still on.

While some fans would have loved the idea of Aspinall getting his undisputed title shot against Jones, it seems they will have to wait after Helwani’s confirmation of the fight.

“I’m told the rumor that Stipe Miocic is injured and out of the Jones fault (fight) is 100% not true.”

I’m told the rumor that Stipe Miocic is injured and out of the Jones fault is 100% not true. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 22, 2024

According to the host of The MMA Hour, the fight is still on as training camps for both fighters are now in full flow. Of course, as criticized as it is, this is still a historic fight that seals the legacy for both these veteran fighters.

It also helps that this November encounter will be hosted by the storied stage of Madison Square Garden. This could be the last time we see both these fighters in the octagon.

Meanwhile, Aspinall seems to be grasping at straws hoping somehow that he’s treated fairly, if not by the UFC them by a random chain of events.

Aspinall gives air to Miocic injury rumors

The UFC interim heavyweight champion will be the one who will benefit the most if Stipe Miocic gets injured. As a backup fighter for November, he will have the opportunity to actually retire Jones, which he was afraid he will do without ever fighting him.

In a recent YouTube video, he revealed that he heard some rumors regarding the former champion and that his age has something to do with it.

“I’m hearing rumors that Stipe is potentially injured. These are things I’m hearing from the inner circle, Stipe I believe his birthday was yesterday actually, he’s 42 years old the guy is going to be injury prone”

Tom Aspinall claims he heard rumors that Stipe Miocic is injured: “I’m hearing rumors that Stipe is potentially injured. These are things I’m hearing from the inner circle, Stipe I believe his birthday was yesterday actually, he’s 42 years old the guy is going to be injury… pic.twitter.com/uuJ5NVr40n — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 22, 2024

Now, while everyone will love to see Aspinall finally getting his day in the sun, surely nobody is delighted at Miocic’s potential/alleged injury. The 41-year-old fireman is a once in a generation kind of fighter who, if he were to retire this very moment, would still go out as one of the best heavyweights in history ever.