‘Can’t Even Put Effort’: UFC Fans Roast Jon Jones for Allegedly Using ChatGPT to Write His Retirement Message

Jon Jones’ retirement from the UFC marks the end of an era in the history of the promotion. With 28 wins against just one loss and one NC, Jones bows out with one of the most successful careers in the octagon. Apart from a decorated fight record, ‘Bones’ has also held the light heavyweight title twice. As he retires with a heavyweight title, one would’ve expected tributes to pour in.

However, the fan sentiment has been rather negative towards Jones. The reason is simple: his constant avoidance of Tom Aspinall for a heavyweight title unification fight. Having been a heavyweight champion since March 2023, Jones has only defended his gold once, and that too against a retiring Stipe Miočić last year at UFC 309.

Another aspect that went against Jones was his overall attitude towards Aspinall. Not only did Jones never agree to fight him, but he went a step further by mocking him constantly through his interviews and social media posts. Jones went a step ahead recently and revived the talks around fighting Francis Ngannou.

Fans, perhaps, would have overlooked all of this, too, and given Jones a farewell befitting of his stature. However, the day of his retirement has rather turned into one for them to mock him. Once again, it is Jones who dug the hole for himself. ‘Bones’ bid adieu to his fans through an emotional message on social media.

Turns out, he used ChatGPT to frame the long message. That is, at least, what a fan who used AI catching tools suggests. In the results they shared, it read, “100% AI GPT.”

“Couldn’t even put effort into his retirement speech. The most-half assed, lazy title reign in UFC history ends on a perfectly fitting note,” wrote the fan on X.

"Couldn't even put effort into his retirement speech. The most-half assed, lazy title reign in UFC history ends on a perfectly fitting note."



Another fan pointed to the heavy use of em dashes (—) in AI-generated text, and not so much in the prevalent writing practices among humans. “No one uses “—” in text. It’s absolutely AI. Dude s*cks,” they wrote.

Jones’ message had one instance of em dash use. Notably, the hatred against Jones also comes after reports emerged of him having yet another run in with the law.

Road accident lands Jones in legal trouble

Jones has never stayed clear of legal troubles throughout his MMA career. There have been instances outside of the octagon that have affected his results in the UFC. Among those, Jones has been suspended, stripped of his rankings and titles over failed drug tests, hit-and-run convictions, and even a domestic violence arrest.

This time around, he faces a criminal charge of fleeing the scene of an accident. As per a report from the Albuquerque Journal, a criminal summons alleges Jones of not just fleeing a scene of an accident in New Mexico in February, but also a misdemeanor charge for the same incident.

The report cites Albuquerque police approaching a woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of one of the cars involved in the accident. The woman in question told the police that it was Jones driving the car and that he fled the scene on foot.