Jon Jones Family: Know About Jessie Moses, Their Relationship Timeline, Children, and Challenges

With his time in the Octagon officially over, it’s time for now former UFC star, Jon Jones to take a different path in his life — built around his family and mending bonds.

Jones, a decorated look-see-do fighter during his time in combat sports, ended his decorated stint with the UFC overnight under rather disgraceful circumstances, it must be said.

Dropping out of the sport with an anticipated title fight with Tom Aspinall looming, Jones has come under fire for this decision to apparently avoid the pairing.

He hit the headlines overnight, as well, for his latest run-in with law enforcement and is now set for a trial appearance at the beginning of next week. Hit with misdemeanor charges in Albuquerque, Jones is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident following an alleged incident back in February of this year in New Mexico.

This comes in a laundry list of prior indiscretions Jones has found himself in with law enforcement during his UFC run.

Jones was arrested following his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame back in 2021. Appearing in Las Vegas, Jones was arrested following an alleged incident of domestic violence against his long-time partner, Jessie Moses, at a hotel in the city.

Most recently seen alongside Jones following his return at UFC 309 at the end of last year, Moses was strapped with the title in the Octagon after his win over Stipe Miocic.

And while Jones and Moses are not married, the couple have been together for years, and got engaged back in 2013. Since their relationship began, Jones and Moses have three daughters together, Leah, Carmen Nicole Jones, and Oliviva Haven Jones — the last of which born in the same year as their engagement.

Jones’s father, Arthur Jones, is a pastor, while his late mother, Camille Jones, passed away back in 2017. The Rochester native has one sister, Carmen Jones.

Coming from a family of athletes, Jones’ brothers, Chandler Jones and Artur Jones, are both professional athletes, too. Competing in the NFL, Chandler Jones is a Super Bowl winner and played for the likes of the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders during his professional career.

Arthur Jones is also a Super Bowl champion and played from 2010 until 2017 in American football. During that period, Jones played as a defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Colts, and the Washington Redskins.

Interestingly, none of this has stopped the decorated mixed martial artist from having multiple issues with law enforcement.

Jones’ trouble with the law

Notably, back in 2015, Jones was stripped of his light heavyweight crown for violating the Athlete Code of Conduct Policy, following his part in a hit-and-run with a pregnant woman following an accident in Albuquerque.

In 2012, Jones was charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated) after crashing his Bentley Continental GT in New York. Jones would be ordered to place ignition interlocks in his vehicles, and his driver’s license would be suspended for six months.

In 2020, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque and was charged with DWI once again, as well as negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container in his vehicle.