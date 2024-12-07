Arman Tsarukyan Believes His ‘One Trick’ Will Change the Outcome of His Fight Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Despite being an underdog going into UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan has teased a game-changing “trick” he’s preparing for the lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. The two first met in 2019, where Makhachev edged out a decision victory, but this time with the lightweight belt on the line and Arman believes he’s figured out the method to Islam’s madness.

Since their first fight in 2019, both men have evolved into top-tier competitors. Makhachev has established himself as a dominant force, defending his title in spectacular fashion over and over again. He’s not a grappler with an anaconda’s grip. The lightweight champion is now also a monster on his feet, having outboxed the likes of Dustin Poirier earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has climbed the ranks with impressive performances, earning his shot at the belt and proving he belongs among the elite of the lightweight division. The #1 contender wants the world to know that it’s not redemption he’s after. That’s a child’s game. He wants UFC gold and become the man to defeat the ‘Man’ of the division.

While he didn’t give away any specifics, it’s clear that Tsarukyan has been meticulously crafting a strategy he thinks will neutralize Makhachev’s dominant grappling and all-around prowess. Even though the fight was only officially confirmed a couple of days ago and fans speculated about it after he defeated Charles Oliveira, Tsarukyan has been preparing himself for this grudge match for 5 years.

Ahead of their fight early on 2025, Red Corner MMA posted a teaser of their documentary on the title contender in which he stated,

“I’ve got one trick prepared that I believe in. It will change the outcome of the fight.”

Regardless. it won’t be easy to beat the #1 ranked P4P champ in the UFC, something even bossman Dana White seems to be getting more accepting of.

White calls Islam P4P #1

For months now, every time the pound-for-pound rankings are discussed, White throws a fit and calls everyone a moron for not having UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones wearing the crown. But the bossman seems to have tired himself out shouting at everyone.

As he made the announcement for the UFC 311 card, White referred to Makhachev as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world.

“UFC 311 will be headlined by the pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter in the world, and lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev taking on number one contender Arman Tsarukyan.”

Do note that the P4P ranking is the fantasy leagues of combat sports and an entirely subjective and fun topic to debate. But they don’t serve any other purpose. But if anyone deserves to be up there, it’s Makhachev. He has become an all-round fighter in recent months and has a style that would transcend weight classes without much debate. So congratulations to him!