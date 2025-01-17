Arman Tsarukyan Views Beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 as a Win Over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been at the head of the Dagestani camp since the passing of his father Abdulmanap. He has had an unbeaten career (29-0) and managed to guide the next generation of fighters into championships. However, all this does for lightweight title challenger, Arman Tsarukuyan is motivate him.

While promoting his UFC 311 fight against champion Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan was asked if it was intimidating to have Khabib in his opponent’s corner. Without missing a beat, the Armenian fighter claimed,

“It motivates me. If you beat Islam, you beat Khabib.”

Arman has been rather confident going into the fight. While he is extremely respectful of his opponent, Arman has time and again talked about having a trick to break Islam’s monopoly on wins in title fights. The challenger believes Islam’s technique for leg kicks is quite not as advanced as his, which would further lead to issues with his conditioning as the fight moves into championship rounds.

“You know Islam he is so smart and well-rounded. He can strike, he can clinch, he can wrestle but he has weaknesses as well. His condition(ing) (is) not the best…”

Courtesy of his beliefs, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he isn’t worried about Khabib’s presence in Islam’s corner. However, it doesn’t mean Khabib won’t have a part to play beyond motivating Arman.

Khabib’s importance in camp and corner

Khabib’s presence in a fighter’s corner has almost always concurred in a victory in the UFC. Whether or not, it is due to him being a shrewd tactician is another debate altogether. However, few fighters-turned-MMA coaches have been in more high-pressure title fights than him.

As a veteran of the sport, who was in the GOAT conversation while still active, Khabib understands the role of a cornerman. Despite the animated screaming, it often boils down to the little things. A fighter must act on instincts and instincts alone. But with champions like Islam, who often face world-class opponents, Khabib’s little nuggets can truly make the difference.

Besides, Khabib being in the corner also means he is in the camp with the fighters, planning and teaching them how to execute those plans. Even when the fighters claim that he works them to the bone, they understand there’s a good reason to do so.

And it’s not just Islam or the other fighters from Dagestan who believe this. Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who trained with Khabib ahead of his win against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 explained how tough Khabib’s gym was.

“There’s no trick to it, it’s just hard work. I think they push themselves harder than 90% of these gyms out here….Also win every round, they go every round to win, they don’t wanna lose any round….Even when it’s a real sparring match, don’t take it easy.”

The idea is to make training so difficult that the real fight just feels like a simulation. And the proof’s in the pudding!