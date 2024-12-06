Belal Muhammad Reveals the Biggest Takeaways from Training with UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Win Every Round”

Having had the luxury of being one of the only non-Dagestani fighters to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has now shared his unique experience. The lessons? Priceless. If you thought regular MMA training was grueling, think again.

Muhammad says Team Khabib trains 90% harder than most gyms. It’s a level of intensity that separates the good from the great.

“If someone tired, they can go home…cry too” Imagine Khabib being your coach (via @akajav) pic.twitter.com/ZQFy9KNDN5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2021

Talking to Tim Welch, Belal also revealed the biggest lesson he learned from the undefeated Dagestani champion.

“There’s no trick to it, it’s just hard work. I think they push themselves harder than 90% of these gyms out here….Also win every round, they go every round to win, they don’t wanna lose any round….Even when it’s a real sparring match, don’t take it easy.”

The proof? Just look at where Muhammad is now. Belal was working out with the Dagestani camp when he first heard about getting his title shot. He then spent the camp with them which helped him dominate the then-champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304 and win the title.

Belal’s performance showcased not only improved technical skills but also an unshakable confidence and discipline. And if the Dagestani camp can do this for Belal, who only trains with them periodically, it’s no wonder they have produced some of the most dominant fighters in MMA history.

Khabib retired undefeated for a reason, and his work ethic clearly rubs off on those who train with him. And now with two of his fighters having title fights at UFC 311, the intensity of his training methods is only going to rise.

A dream UFC 311 for the Dagestani camp

Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, are both competing in title fights on the same night, making Khabib brace for an emotional rollercoaster. On Instagram, he joked about the daunting task ahead, saying

“I think it’s never happened before, or hasn’t happened until now. What a night is waiting for me. I hope I’ll survive.”

Khabib is already stressing about cornering both Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov at #UFC311 “What a night is waiting for me ‍♂️ I hope I’ll survive.” (via. IG / @TeamKhabib) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/BFsUlHmEh8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 5, 2024

Makhchev will be defending his lightweight title for a record fourth time when he steps in against Arman Tsarukyan, while Umar will be getting his maiden title shot against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. Needless to say, the nerves will be there.

It’s rare for a coach to face such a high-stakes night, but if anyone can handle it, it’s Khabib. After all, he’s not just a legend, he’s a leader, mentor, and one of the greatest athletes the sport has seen.