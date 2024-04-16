mobile app bar

Arman Tsarukyan ‘Worried’: Unlike Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier Might Duck Him for a Title Fight

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Arman Tsarukyan ‘Worried’: Unlike Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier Might Duck Him for a Title Fight

(L) Arman Tsarukyan (R) Dustin Poirier
Credits: USA Today Sports

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan proved himself to be a deserving title-shot contender with a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. But his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s, ‘The MMA Hour’ podcast revealed that he is already concerned about who he might face for the UFC lightweight title fight. Looking at the current scenario, ‘Ahalkalakets’ opined that he might lock horns with the current UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev or Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. However, he also mentioned that the Poirier fight may become a reason for his ‘worry’ since he might not be eager to fight against him.

Tsarukyan has been looking for a rematch against the current UFC lightweight champ, Makhachev, for a long time. But several MMA pundits have rightly predicted that Poirier may be the next in line for a shot at Makhachev’s gold. This is why the Armenian counted ‘The Diamond’ as a potential rival as well. Tsarukyan said,

If Poirier wins, he’s gonna try to escape me, you know. But if Islam wins, Islam’s gonna fight with me definitely.”

View on Website

There are enough reasons behind Tsarukyan‘s trust in Makhachev. The Dagestani has a ‘bring it on’ attitude towards the UFC’s offers for him. However, Poirier too, does not have a record of deliberately ducking fights. Thus, Tsarukyan’s analysis of ‘The Diamond’ came out as confusing.

Is Arman Tsarukyan right in predicting that Dustin Poirier will duck a fight against him?

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier maintains the reputation of being one of the cleanest fighters in the current UFC roster. He has also been awarded by the USADA for completing the milestone of 50 clean drug tests in his UFC career. The Louisiana native’s reputation for accepting fights also bears similarity to his PED-related cleanliness.

His latest victory against the #11-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 proved that he also packs an Islam Makhachev-like mentality when it comes to dominating his opponents. Thus, only time will tell whether Tsarukyan was correct in his assessment of Poirier or not.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these