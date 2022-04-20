“Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, all the best in any losing game” – Jon Jones compares his dominance in UFC to Michael Jordan and Babe Ruth

UFC Star Jon Jones surprised fans as he went on to compare himself to NBA legend Michael Jordan and MLB legend Babe Ruth.

Although Last Dance has made NBA fans remember the golden days of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls since the late 1990s, UFC star Jon Jones has been on the lookout and has now compared himself to Michael Jordan.

While every sport has its own icon that is often called the greatest in sports, there has been a lot of controversy over who is the greatest athlete.

To many sports fans, Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest athlete in his competition and driving for victory. Jon Jones believes he is at the same level as Michael Jordan and MLB legend Babe Ruth.

Jon ‘Bony’ Jones once tweeted that Michael Jordan had great NBA career with ups and downs. However, Jones says that he will still enjoy the competition within the octagon and has an unbeaten record in the UFC.

Jon went on to call himself GOAT in the light heavyweight category:

“Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, all the best in any losing game. My fights are not even allowed to compete. I got the message, I’ll kick it. ”

Babe Ruth Michael Jordan, all the best at any sport lost games. My fight aren’t even allowed to be competitive. I got the message though, I’ll kick it up. https://t.co/jceIQRgZ13 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

The Recent events in Jones career

Jon Jones was able to defend the light heavyweight title in his last match against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. However, a large part of the MMA community charged the tournament as ‘robbery’.

As they believe Dominick Reyes managed to beat Jon Jones. But he failed to win as the battle was placed on the judges’ points card. Although Dominick Reyes has been outspoken in his bid for a rematch with Jones. He is training to move to the heavyweight division.

Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020



Jon Jones recently revealed that he plans to join the heavyweight division since he was already a light heavyweight champion. Although Jon Jones has yet to finalize his plan on paper. The light heavyweight champion has expressed his desire to face heavyweight rival Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ also accepted the challenge thrown by Jon Jones.

