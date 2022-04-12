“He’s got Michael in him, but he’s got Rodman in him too” – UFC star Jon Jones compared to NBA Legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman for his duality inside and outside the octagon

UFC star Jon Jones was compared to NBA Legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman for his genius inside the octagon and his antics outside of it.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rashad Evans, who retired from Mixed Martial Arts a few years ago, is back with a win over Gabriel Checco at Khozini FC 44. Since then, the UFC veteran has been outstanding and continues to share his views on the game.

In an interview with businessman Patrick Bet-David, Evans discussed what happened with UFC light heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones, recalling his recent charges, arrests, and allegations of drug use that improve performance.



During the interview, the manager, Bet-David, made an interesting comparison between Jon Jones and NBA legends Michael Jordan for his contribution inside the cage and Dennis Rodman for his antics out of it.

“You have Michael in him, but you have Rodman in him. Power is weird… maybe little Dwight Goodman, ”said Patrick Bet-David. You have received a memorization of approval from Evans.

What happened between Jon Jones and Rashad Evans?

At the start of Jon Jones’ career, he and Rashad Evans trained together at the Greg Jackson camp. Evans was a little skeptical of Jones’ entry into the gym, as he is a top-notch athlete with heavy weight and the growing hopes of the same team will disrupt things in the gym. However, both men soon became close friends.

At the time, Evans became the UFC champion after beating Forrest Griffin. But things started to go awry when Evans lost his title to Lyoto Machida and Jones appeared to be vying for the belt.

Eventually, Evans found his way back to the top and was challenged by Mauricio Rua with a belt. But he had to leave the army because of injuries. At the time, Jones was appointed to replace Evans, while the two trained together. Jones became a champion after beating ‘Shogun’ in UFC 128.

Bitter things between the two of them from here on out. Evans then challenged Jones to the belt, and left Jackson’s camp in the system again.

They finally reached their climax at UFC 145, where Jones ended his title with a victory in favor of Evans.

