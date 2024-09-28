Ballistic Conor McGregor Slams Ilia Topuria as ‘Little Short A*s Tick Over ’No Respect’ Comments

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has gone haywire against UFC featherweight king, Ilia Topuria taking offense to the latter’s recent comments. The Irishman has been a target for many owing to his many antics and Topuria, much like others has taken digs at him in the past. However, the Spaniard’s latest ‘no respect’ remark has ticked off the Irishman in the wrong way.

Recently during his Duelbits livestream, Conor went off on Ilia, issuing a cold warning to him, mentioning the consequences if the two ever settled their business in the cage.

“How do you think you would beat Ilia [Topuria]?…I’d grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap that little nose off him, yeah. Little ding dong of a thing he is…You little fool, I’ll cave your head in. You little short a** tick, I’ll box your jaw in on site.”

Conor McGregor just WENT OFF on Ilia Topuria 😭😭😭 "Litle ding dong of a thing he is… little short ass tick, I'll box your jaw in ON SIGHT." 🎥 @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/b7dGKRWPBL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

Previously, the UFC featherweight champion, on El Reto de MrBeast by Spanish celebrity Ibai, had talked about idolizing the ‘Mystic Mac’ when he was younger.

In fact, Conor at that point was ‘El Matador’s’ hero in shining armor, inspiring him to push himself to his best. But while he noted his admiration towards the Dubliner, Ilia noted that that’s all in the past now since Conor is not the man he once was.

From a person who represented faith, hard work, and perseverance, McGregor according to Ilia now represents “alcohol and drugs more than the sport.”

Conor doesn’t mind though. Still believing he’s in his hay days from 10 years ago, when he could light up everyone present at a press conference, the Irishman took some shots at welterweight champion Belal Muhammad as well.

Conor goes off on Belal; champion asks him to ‘send location’

Following his little rant aimed at the Spaniard, Conor went off on Belal Muhammad, questioning his knockdown record at 170. Claiming that Belal couldn’t hurt anyone at 170, Conor said:

(Michael) Chandler’s matched. Belal, McGregor, UFC welterweight world title fight on the line. I’ve multiple knockouts at 170. I’m a force to be reckoned with at 170. I do damage at 170, yeah. Check the stats. So, I’ve done them 100% accuracy. This man hasn’t even got a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown, it’s embarrassing, to be honest.

Belal, of course, laughed it with a retweet of his own.

“wins over …ok I think he earned it.”

wins over …ok I think he earned it https://t.co/JyjYAaNgx4 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2024

The UFC welterweight champion then further mocked the Irishman by imitating Khabib Nurmagomedov and asking him to ‘send location’. The champion has no issues fighting the Irishman. He’s already dropped Leon Edwards on his head at UFC 304 and he was an active champion.