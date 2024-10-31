“Banger”: Paulo Costa Suggests Showdown With Sharaputdin Magomedov, Fans Absolutely Agree

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s KO of Armen Petrosyan with an incredible double-spinning back fist knockout at UFC 308 was followed by painting a target on Israel Adesanya. But it seems middleweight fighter Paulo Costa has painted a target on his.

Costa stirred up excitement by suggesting a showdown with Magomedov on social media, it’s something everybody can agree on at this point in time.

Izzy, being the legend he is, would be an incredible stepping stone for the Russian but it could also be a case of biting off more than one can chew. Adesanya has a knack for finding ways to win and with two losses in his last two fights, this fight could just be the shake-up he needs to wake up from his slumber.

To put it simply, it might be a bit too rich for Shara’s blood right now.

‘Borrachinha’, however, despite once being prophesized as the next UFC champion, has fallen on hard times. His last fight was against Sean Strickland, where the striker forgot how to strike and lost the fight after 25 minutes of breathing out of his mouth and running away from the American.

So a potential fight between Costa and him has sparked major hype.

One fan put it in the simplest terms possible and said, “Fck yeah mf. Sign it”. People could not seem to contain their excitement about this potential bout, with another fan branding it a “Banger fight”.

Another fan was in favor of the matchup but had a serious condition. Concerned about Costa’s lack of patience he said, “If you’re prepared enough, yes.”

Another supporter had a different idea of how things could play out, and claimed, “If you take it you’ll earn your status back and kill a hype train then you can move to the 2nd hype train which is gourmet Chechen.”

Unfortunately for ‘Bullet’, his topic pick Israel Adesanya also is not interested in fighting him at the moment.

However, that has not stopped a host of other big names from throwing their names into the hat. Paulo Costa and Michael Page are a few of the names interested in shooting their shot with ‘Bullet’.

MVP offers to step in as Adesanya dodges the ‘bullet’

Michael “Venom” Page might be preparing for a grappling match against Carlos Condit at 185 lbs but sees no problem in moving up to face Magomedov.

“I’m already at that weight,” Page told MMA Fighting. “I’ll take it for the fun of it and to defend Izzy”.

This comes after Adesanya could only muster enough laughs to react to the Magomedov’s callout with memes. First, he went with Will Smith’s notorious reaction to Chris Rock at the Oscars and said, “Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth“.

He then followed up with 50 Cent’s famous reaction to being called out by Floyd Mayweather and exclaimed, “What the f*ck did I do? What he say f*ck me, for?”

So that was Izzy!

Page, on the other hand, is coming off of a hard-fought loss to Ian Machado Garry after having made his debut earlier this year against Kevin Holland.

He’s now focused on an active, explosive 2024 and wants to keep fans excited by taking on big challenges, even across multiple divisions, just to keep the thrill alive. And who’s more entertaining than the guy who routinely tries to do double spinning backfists?