UFC’s Sharabutdin Magomedov Shares Sneak Peek of Upcoming Assassin Role in New Hollywood Movie

Sharabutdin Magomedov is taking the Conor McGregor route through the UFC. The Russian fighter is set to make his Hollywood debut as a villain in a film. He is currently in the United States filming for it just weeks after his UFC Saudi Arabia fight. After finally being able to visit the United States after resolving his visa issues, he has shared a sneak peak into the project.

Magomedov looks like a stone-cold killer with ginger hair and light eyes. Couple that with world-class grappling and striking skills, and you have a real-life super villain.

Probably not in England, though, they don’t like gingers down there but in the US, ‘Bullet’ is killing it as an assassin, pun intended.

For his Hollywood debut, he will be playing a UPS driver who also turns out to be the villain of the movie.

Sharabutdin Magomedov shooting for a film pic.twitter.com/SHvKsDStrB — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 5, 2024

Now that Magomedov can travel to the United States, the prospect of making his US debut will also be an exciting one. He has only fought outside America so far, which limited his options but fights on US soil could actually propel him to serious title contender status.

That is if he keeps winning the way he does. And interestingly, Shara already has a fight in mind.

‘Bullet’ Magomedov calls out Kevin Holland to a July 13 showdown

The goal for every fighter is to become champion. But before one can do that, they have to get tested all the way to the top. And generally in the middleweight division, the gatekeeper is called Kevin Holland and he takes that role seriously.

Now as Shara looks to climb that ladder, Holland is the first person he’s called out.

“Kevin Holland, the real pirate here. Shara Bullet in USA. I kill you July 13th, let’s go fight. I kill you. I take your head home. Kevin Holland let’s go”

Shara Bullet calls out Kevin Holland to fight at #UFCDenver on July 13th “Kevin Holland, the real pirate here. Shara Bullet in USA. I kill you July 13th, let’s go fight. I kill you. I take your head home.” IG / shara_bullet77 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/WUgjBmYrfi — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 26, 2024

This would be a great litmus test for Magomedov to see how he holds up against the higher-ranked opponents in the division. While the UFC is yet to announce it, given that both fighters are on the lookout for their next battle, pen to paper is expected to happen very soon.

Hopefully, the Russian fighter can walk the talk.