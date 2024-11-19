Michael ‘Venum’ Page Declares Himself the ‘Best Striker in UFC’ Ahead of Potential Shara Magomedov Showdown

The UFC might be gearing up for an electrifying showdown as rumors swirl about a potential fight between Michael ‘Venum’ Page and Shara Magomedov in Saudi Arabia early next year. Known for his flashy style and knockout power, Page is already taking the fight to Magomedov and making his presence felt.

The British striker has confidently declared himself the “best striker in the UFC”. In an exclusive interview with Red Corner MMA, Page shared his thoughts on what excites him about a fight with Magomedov’s and why he is a dangerous opponent for anyone.

“He came off a very spectacular win, I rate his striking. He called out my boy (Adesanya), I was like leave my guy alone, I’ll handle this. I just think it is a great fight. It is most likely going to be a striking fight and I see myself as the best striker in the UFC.”

Page also gave Shara ‘Bullet’ his flowers and asserted that the fighter’s unpredictability in striking made him extremely hard to prepare for.

According to the British fighter, Magomedov himself does not know what he will throw next, so how could anybody else?

The UFC returns to Saudi Arabia on February 1st, 2025. It will be interesting to see if Magomedov vs Page is booked for that card as rumours suggest. But if not Page, Magomedov is still fighting on that card. After all, according to UFC CEO Dana White, he’s every “promoter’s dream” fighter.

White shows Magomedov some love

The UFC president has been raving about Magomedov since his jaw-dropping performance at UFC 308. Magomedov delivered one of the year’s most spectacular knockouts, finishing Armen Petrosyan with a breathtaking double-spinning back fist.

With this, the undefeated Russian middleweight now boasts an impressive 15-0 record.

But what makes Magomedov even more exciting for White is his hunger to stay active. Not only is he calling out big names like former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but he’s also eager to fight as often as possible—even suggesting a quick turnaround to compete in Saudi Arabia.

“He’s the kind of fighter every promoter loves,” White said, praising Magomedov’s confidence and readiness to jump back into the octagon. Fighters like him, White added, know how to capitalize on momentum and excitement.

Magomedov currently seats at #14 in the UFC middleweight rankings and will look to get a few more wins under his belt before he can fight for the title. But given his eagerness to compete, that might not take very long.