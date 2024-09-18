“Be Bullish”: Dwayne Johnson Collabs With UFC Star Jiri Prochazka for Epic Under Armour Ad

Jiri Prochazka and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have come together for a project that sees the former UFC champion kick some serious butt as the actor voices a monologue in a new collab with Under Armour. Johnson, of course, heads ‘Project Rock’ by Under Armour, his own line of fitness gear with the brand. And being a big fan of the UFC, ‘The Rock’ has roped in the former light heavyweight champion.

The Black Adam actor recently uploaded a video where Prochazka can be seen pushing a sled against a bull and beating the bull, very in line with his proclivity for the Samurai arts and traditional methods of training.

“To “Be Bullish” is a mentality of optimism and the universal power of when our grit transforms into our forward progress….engineered for greatness and grit – which are two qualities that @jirkaprochazka embodies.”

Prochazka’s particular brand of style isn’t something that is always considered marketable. A Czech fighter with a too knot and a Samurai obsession is a bit of a hard sell .

But having seen the ad, fans in the comments section have been unusually kind about how the is the sort of collaboration that sits right with Prochazka’s brand.

Even the usually stoic UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall seemed impressed by the advert in the comments section. Meanwhile many fans simply joked that this wasn’t an ad shoot, and ‘The Rock’ had just gone with his camera to Czech forests and found Prochazka do this thing and recorded him in the act.

Jokes aside, the Czech fighting machine has been out of commission since his loss to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

So, fans have been wondering what the he is going to do next. Well, only last month, he had shocked everyone by planning to move down to middleweight.

Prochazka eyes UFC Middleweight title

There’s something about the UFC middleweight title that is calling to everyone on the roster. Or is it the way middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis fights- like a drunken man at St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Since his win over Sean Strickland and then Israel Adesanya, fighters from other divisions, champions as a matter of fact, have been openly discussing the idea of a middleweight takeover. It’s easier said that done, however. Even for the likes of ‘Poatan’ since whatever DDP does, it clearly works.

Meanwhile, just last month, Prochzaka spoke about his intentions of moving down in weight and taking on du Plessis for the title in a YouTube video,

“I’ve been considering that if Adesanya wins, I’ll stay in the light heavyweight division, but if du Plessis wins I’ll follow him…it would certainly be a challenge for me to go for the belt in the [middleweight] division. And then move up.”

All this considered, he has never fought at middleweight before, so it will definitely be a big challenge to cut down to that weight. But if he can manage it and stay relatively healthy throughout, there’s no reason why his power won’t be enough to overwhelm the division.