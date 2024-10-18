Chael Sonnen Brands The Rock as WWE Genuis: ‘Wasn’t Hated by Fans Even When He Wanted To’

Chael Sonnen has called Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson a genius for the way he branded himself during his time in the WWE. The Hollywood actor started his career in the WWE, following in the footsteps of his father and becoming the most electrifying man in all of pro wrestling. He was so ‘over’ with the WWE universe that they cheered him even when he played a heel and Sonnen admires that about him.

The craze for ‘The Rock’ was so high at one point that Hollywood directors then started casting him in movies just because of how much attention he would draw to the film.

In an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy Show on YouTube, the former UFC fighter praised Johnson for being a ‘genius’ in terms of how he presented himself,

“That was great work, The Rock was a genius man. The Rock wanted to be hated but he was so cool at it, the fans cheered for him. He ruined everything, he was so liked.”

The pair were talking about the ‘Corporate Rock’ era when the WWE superstar would dress up in formal shirts and refer to himself in third person.

Of course, in MMA, there is one guy, who no matter what he does, gets and will get cheered on by millions in the MMA community.

But Sonnen thinks Conor McGregor does not get enough recognition for what he has done for his sport.

Sonnen calls McGregor the greatest ever

The impact Conor McGregor has had on not just the UFC, but MMA as well, is nothing short of greatness. By the sheer virtue of being Conor McGregor, the Irishman made the sport mainstream.

The UFC might have gone from the bingo halls and casino shows to PPV before the Irishman, but it was his efforts that put the sport in American drawing rooms.

It’s not a reach to say he is the reason the UFC is a global sport today. In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen also stated how even simply by the merit of his skills, he would rank right up there with the best there ever have been.

“He’s hanging in there even in the hard times, deserves to be recognized….Conor McGregor was truly, truly perhaps the best fighter that’s ever done this.”

He brought up his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather as a testament to his fighting prowess. A UFC fighter got into the ring and won rounds against arguably the greatest boxer of this generation, or even of all time. Of course, this might be a slight exaggeration, which, given Uncle Chael’s penchant for hyperbole is not that much of a surprise.