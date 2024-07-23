Belal Muhammad Feels on ‘Another Level’ After Receiving ‘Gameplan’ From Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 304

Leon Edwards watch out, Belal Muhammad has got the blueprint of how to beat the champion from Khabib Nurmagomedov himself. It is no secret that the American fighter is training alongside the likes of Islam Makhachev on Team Khabib. The Dagestani fighters don’t usually allow too many outsiders in their training circle, but Muhammad has made it in. As he trains with them for his upcoming fight, he has gained a new level of confidence.

Team Khabib has championship pedigree, with the likes of ‘The Eagle’ himself, as well as the UFC lightweight champ Makhachev, and head coach Javier Mendez sharing the experience with fighters who haven’t been at the top yet.

If there’s one thing the Dagestani’s know how to do, it’s win. In a recent interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, Muhammad spoke about the benefits of training with them,

“I mean it benefits me everywhere right? Physically, mentally, spiritually, it just puts me on another level….To have him give me advice…and breaking down Leon and telling me what he the gameplan he thinks should be.”

‘Bully B’ also spoke about how he has gotten very close with not just Khabib but the entire team. They are all like brothers to him now and they have helped him grow.

Muhammad will look to continue the dominance of the fighters from the Team Nurmagomedov gym at UFC 304 against Leon Edwards.

Speaking of his opponent, the Brit recently went viral for something completely unrelated to the UFC.

Leon Edwards goes viral after soccer kicking a basketball

Leon Edwards pulled this one right out of a YouTube compilation. The UFC fighter is currently in training camp for his UFC 304 fight against Muhammad.

Ahead of the fight, the champ was out on a run when a group of fans called out to him and said his iconic line, ‘headshot, dead’.

Edwards then replied by saying ‘come on then’.

The fan then tossed the basketball at the champ who kicked it before it hit the ground. The ball went from one end of the court to the other and went straight through the hoop.

UFC champion Leon Edwards accidentally hit the craziest trickshot while on a run pic.twitter.com/TukUnUjNN9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 22, 2024

The fans went crazy while some were in utter shock at what they just witnessed. No one has any idea if Edwards is just that good at soccer but this one definitely looked like a once in a life time kind of shot.

The UFC champ is now trending all over social media for tis trick shot, and the fans are loving every minute of it.