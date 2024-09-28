Belal Muhammad Hits Back at Conor McGregor’s Callout With Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Iconic Line

Belal Muhammad has channeled his inner Khabib Nurmagomedov to clap back at Conor McGregor. The Irishman recently went on a rant online and claimed he wanted to take on Belal for the title. In response, Belal laughed it off and just asked him to ‘send location’.

Now, ‘The Notorious’ has fought at welterweight before and was even looking to return to the octagon at 170lbs. And since Michael Chandler ditched him to prom, the Irishman needs an opponent and is willing to go at the UFC welterweight champion.

But Belal remains unfazed since he is truly settled in on the trash-talking after winning the title at UFC 304 in Manchester earlier this year.

In the video, the champ can be seen cooking without the flame on, with a banana on the pan and some powder on his nose, tapping into the common man’s claims that McGregor is always on the good stuff!

He then used Khabib Nurmagomedov’s signature ‘send location’ line to respond to the Irishman,

“So Conor, you want to fight me? You want to fight me? Bullly B? You want to meet me in a cage? Bully? Let’s go bro, anytime, send location bro.”

While, ‘BullyB‘ has technically accepted the fight against the Irishman, he’s also taken the more serious route of announcing the opponent for his first title defense.

Shavkat, it is!

After months of beefing with two of his fellow top welterweights, Belal just issued some ‘public service announcements’, where he trashed Kamaru Usman and chose the undefeated Kazakh, Shavkat Rakhmonov as his next opponent.

“The pound for pound podcast sucks, I was on there, Usman was terrible at talking, he was terrible at fighting, he got embarrassed….Shavkat, see you soon boy.”

Belal Muhammad has made it official. Shavkat Rakhmonov is next to fight for the Welterweight belt! @bullyb170 @Rakhmonov1994 pic.twitter.com/ZBtFU9yPWS — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) September 27, 2024

The champion wants to take on the deadliest contender in the division at the moment and Rakhmonov is an unbeaten welterweight who has been making quick work of his opponents.

‘Remember the Name’ will look to give him his first loss and derail the hype train. And once he takes out the biggest problem in the division, there aren’t a lot of guys at 170lbs that can actually match his intensity and discipline on the mat to make it count inside the octagon.

He will likely go against former champion Kamaru Usman, if he manages to get past Rakhmonov.

And while that fight will also be a challenge, the fact remains that Usman has lost all 3 of his last fights, and two of them were to the guy who Belal dropped on his head at UFC 304 in Manchester to win the welterweight title to begin with.