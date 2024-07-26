Belal Muhammad Jokes About Reading Nina Marie Daniele’s Comments to Feel Better After Getting ‘Hate’

Prior to his title fight against welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, ‘Bully’ Belal Muhammad had a hilarious interaction with MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele. Scheduled to fight the Brit in his backyard, Muhammad chose to sit down with Daniele and have a whale of a time, revealing his strategy to feel better after getting hate-bombed.

The fighter let the cat out of the bag, essentially saying that he would read the comments under Daniele’s post when feeling down and under. He said:

“Sometimes when I feel bad about myself I go read your comments. If I feel bad, I got to read yours to like scratch out my mind.”

Despite boasting a nine-fight win streak with his last loss coming three years ago in 2019, Muhammad is one of the most hated fighters in the roster.

Well, not all are a fan of the Palestinian-American’s shoot-and-box style and his wrestling-heavy game. In addition to that, out of his 20 fights in the UFC, the fighter has just four finishes – one via submission and three via TKO.

To add insult to injury, unlike fan-favorite smack talkers like Conor McGregor whose aura transcends beyond the sport, ‘Bully B’ likes to keep things more to himself.

Nevertheless, he is in good spirits, confident, and poised to take on ‘Rocky’ on Saturday, snatch his welterweight belt, and redeem himself as the champion.

As a matter of fact, he has been training with the Dagestani camp to ensure success on Saturday. Recently, the Palestinian-American fighter also paid his respects to Khabib Nurmagomedov for helping him with training and hardening his mind to an extent where he deemed that the Russian was the Michael Jordan of MMA.

Belal crowns ‘The Eagle’ – “GOAT of MMA”

This isn’t the first time the welterweight has trained with the Dagestani camp. He has been seen in the camp of lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev during his third title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. He is a part of that team, to a point that Makhachev, despite his desire to move up to welterweight has claimed he doesn’t no what to do if Belal wins the title. Simply put, the champion doesn’t want to fight his own ‘brother’.

So it comes as no surprise that ahead of his first shot at the title, Belal has sought the help of the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. And apparently, the former champion has laid a blueprint in front of the welterweight contender to defeat Leon Edwards.

Now, ahead of the hotly anticipated title bout, the 36-year-old repaid his gratitude in kind words. During an exclusive to ‘TNT Sports’ Muhammad was asked what it was like training with Nurmagomedov and his team. To which, he said,

“I mean it just puts you on a different level right? Because those guys, they’re on another level. The way they train, the way they work, there is nothing special about it, there are no hidden secrets, it’s just hard hard work.”

Adding more to his take, ‘Remember The Name’ lauded the ethics of Nurmagomedov, lauding him as the greatest MMA athlete of all time, deeming him as the Michael Jordan of MMA.