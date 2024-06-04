Belal Muhammad Trolls Conor McGregor With Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Amidst UFC 303 Presser Delay

Second-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad aka ‘Bully b’ appeared to bully Conor McGregor, trolling the former double champ with a cheeky post in the wake of the latter’s last-minute presser postponement. Getting in another shot below the belt, Muhammad took a dig at ‘The Notorious,’ mocking his unusual ways using a scene from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wolf of Wall Street.

The WW took things to “X” where he trashed the Irishman, revealing the real reason why McGregor canceled the UFC 303 presser which was scheduled in Dublin. Muhammad shared a gif of Leonardo DiCaprio clawing towards his car sky high on ludes and wrote,

“Real reason the presser got canceled lol.”

Real reason the presser got canceled lol pic.twitter.com/0nnWvNpDfE — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2024

The community was taken aback when their favorite fighter, Conor McGregor canceled the UFC 303 press conference at the last minute despite the sold-out 3Arena in Dublin. While it is too early to speculate at this stage, we do not have any concrete reason as to why ‘Mystic Mac’ decided to call off the media interaction at the last minute that too in his hometown before his fans.

Even Michael Chandler was caught off guard by Conor McGregor’s last-minute change-up as the American was set to fly to Dublin to captivate the fandom. Besides, the fanbase is quite bothered by McGregor’s recent theatrics and the latest update. However, Dana White is not falling for that, as the UFC president backed the Irishman using a Jon Jones reference.

Dana White backs Conor McGregor amidst the partying concerns

While fans were stunned to see the Irish fighter partying weeks before his epic return, UFC bossman, Dana White is having none of it. Much like fighters, White believes McGregor is not that “dumb” to party hard and throw the fight. Claiming that the fighter is smart, White mentioned Jon Jones’ weird pre-fight ritual to defend ‘The Notorious.’

White questioned the video’s legitimacy in which McGregor was seen in the club at midnight. On top of it, the CEO used a ‘Bones’ reference, essentially saying that the former LHW champ, much like many fighters, took breaks from the intensive training to relax and blow off steam. Interestingly, White’s comments are synonyms with Michael Bisping’s reaction to McGregor’s viral 2 AM clip.

Nevertheless, can the UFC’s first double champ flatline Chandler and mark his grand return or will the American take ‘The Notorious’ to deep waters just like Khabib Nurmagomedov did? Well, we’ll have to wait till June 29 to get an answer.