Belal Muhammad Vows to End Leon Edwards’ Story in His ‘Own Territory’ Manchester, England

Belal Muhammad wants to be the ‘heel’ of the UFC so badly that he is willing to destroy one of the biggest fairytale stories for it. The American fighter will finally get his title shot as he is set to take on welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Interestingly, ‘Remember The Name’ believes he has what it takes to not only dethrone the champ but do it in such a way that there is no coming back for him.

Muhammad has been asking for a title shot for over a year now. However, he never quite fit into the puzzle since Edwards defended his belt against Kamaru Usman after winning it. However, now that the UFC has given him an opportunity, Muhammad is determined to make the most of it, and in an interview with Helen Yee on YouTube, said,

“Now it happened literally. Biggest stage, biggest platform, main eventing over the heavyweights, main eventing in his country. Going to enemy territory. And the way this chapter or this story is going to end, is with me getting my hand raised.”

To be fair to Muhammad, he has worked extremely hard to make himself a title contender. He has backed his talk with every performance in the octagon and is fully deserving of a chance to win the welterweight gold. Now, with ‘Remember the Name’ determined to end the Brit’s dream run in his own backyard, it remains to see if he can live up to his promises inside the octagon.

On a lighter note, the title contender also had a humorous moment in his interview with Yee, when he challenged the latter to a swimming race.

Yee gives Muhammad his flowers for being a fast swimmer

Yee had an interesting new method of interviewing Muhammad. She swam laps around a swimming pool with the UFC fighter while a GoPro was strapped to her hand.

Considering Remember The Name’s competitive nature, he was not one to let this opportunity pass by and eventually ended up challenging the sports reporter to a swimming race. In response, Yee gave props to Muhammad for being a fast swimmer, saying,

“He wanted to race me when he did the hardest stair run workout I’ve ever seen!(Meanwhile I walked up those stairs once and was about to pass out) He’s also a fast swimmer!”

So much respect to Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 ! He wanted to race me when he did the hardest stair run workout I’ve ever seen!(Meanwhile I walked up those stairs once and was about to pass out) He’s also a fast swimmer! We did a 15 min interview after-> https://t.co/wiMgh7zQ3m pic.twitter.com/nTXgd4XCE2 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 16, 2024

The UFC journalist insisted that the UFC fighter was in incredible shape since he was able to swim that fast after just finishing a stair run workout. Still, she ended up beating Muhammad, although the margin was extremely narrow.