RARE: Unearthed Footage of Nate Diaz Sparring With 27–1 Boxer Viral Amidst Boxing Match Rumors With Jake Paul

Watch: Throwback video of Nate Diaz sparring with a pro boxer. Diaz says he might take up a fight against Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz may have officially concluded his contract with the UFC but his involvement with international combat sports it’s far from over. In fact, talks are already underway about Diaz entering the boxing ring and making his presence felt there.

Famous YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul, has extended a boxing match invitation to Diaz. Paul recently fought former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the past. He is also in talks with MMA GOAT Anderson Silva for a potential matchup.



As many MMA fans will know, Diaz is renowned for his strong boxing skill which he has put on display against the likes of Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos and most recently, Tony Ferguson. With such an impressive repertoire of opponents, it’s no surprise that Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz. For his part, Diaz has confirmed that a potential match-up with Jake Paul is definitely an option he could explore in the near future.

Throwback Video of Nate Diaz’s Boxing Skills

In light of this, a video has surfaced showing Diaz sparring in the gym with a pro boxer Regis Prograis. The video shows Diaz shows off his now renowned boxing caliber. This has given fight fans a juicy bone to chew on while Diaz decides on his next big career move.

At present, Diaz holds a record of 22-13 in MMA. If he gets into the ring with Jake Paul, that will be the first time that he officially competes about as a boxer. With many UFC stars branching out into other related sports, it’ll be interesting to see how things shape up for the ‘Stockton Gangster’.

J ake Paul is Gaining Steam

Diaz’s potential opponent, Jake Paul, has made a habit of taking down celebrated athletes. This includes a second-round KO win against retired basketball star Nate Robinson. He also scored a first-round TKO win over former Bellator and One Championship Welterweight champ Ben Askren.

Further, he has two victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, the first by split decision and the second by a sixth-round KO. So, despite what many MMA fans might dismiss as hype, Jake Paul has been putting together an impressive list of fights and successful ones at that. It will not be surprising if Nate Diaz signs a contract with Paul and formally Dons boxing gloves in the near future.

