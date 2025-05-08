UFC 315: Start Time Of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena in 20+ Countries Including USA, Australia, Russia and More

Set for their first outing of the year in ‘The Great White North’, the Octagon leader lands in Canada this weekend for a title fight doubleheader on their UFC 315 flagship card.

From top to bottom of the main card, the event is littered with some high-profile names, as well as their double salvo of championship pairings.

Taking headlining honors, incumbent welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad returns in his first defense of that throne, as he welcomes the incoming Australian force, excelling striker, Jack Della Maddalena.

And prior to that, two-time flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko, looks to kick off her second title reign with a bang, as she fights French force, Manon Fiorot, in her first surge to championship spoils.

Furthermore, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo returns at the bantamweight limit. As part of his retirement tour, the Brazilian takes on Canadian boy, Aiemann Zahabi — in a pair that much has been made of.

The Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalen

Winning the belt last summer at UFC 304, Muhammad would exact a wrestling and grappling clinic on rival Leon Edwards, bringing a definitive end to his title run.

He was supposed to duel against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, but an injury took the Kazakh out of the equation. And Perth native Della Maddalena found himself in the right place at the right time.

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of their fight this weekend at UFC 315 #UFC315 pic.twitter.com/2Lx6JkE2hc — Scott (@ScottishProbl) May 5, 2025

Now, JDM has promised to retire Belal, while the Palestinian-American champion has promised to march on to yet another routine win.

The Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Regaining the flyweight crown last September in her trilogy bout with Grasso, veteran tactician Shevchenko looks to begin her second reign with a win against a real emerging talent, Fiorot.

Recording a record-setting first stint as queen at 125lbs, Shevchenko has rattled off notable wins over the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and Taila Santos, to name a few.

️”I don’t think she respects me!” #UFC315@ManonFiorot_MMA breaks down her feud with Valentina Shevchenko… pic.twitter.com/SxMAq03L1p — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 6, 2025

But in the background, Nice native Fiorot has embarked on her own impressive run.

Taking out former champion Rose Namajunas in her native France as part of her rise, Fiorot would beat the highly-regarded Erin Blanchfield in her main event debut back in March of last year — earning her way to a title shot.

With the title doubleheader on deck for the Bell Center in Montreal, let’s get all the start times for fans to watch the massive UFC 315 card this weekend.

Start Times for Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena (Main Card)

USA:

Early Prelims: 6:30 PM (May 10)

Prelims: 8:00 PM (May 10)

Main Card: 10:00 PM (May 10)

Canada:

Early Prelims: 6:30 PM

Prelims: 8:00 PM

Main Card: 10:00 PM

Mexico:

Early Prelims: 5:30 PM

Prelims: 7:00 PM

Main Card: 10:00 PM

Brazil:

Early Prelims: 8:30 PM

Prelims: 10:00 PM

Main Card: 12:00 AM (May 11)

Argentina:

Early Prelims: 8:30 PM

Prelims: 10:00 PM

Main Card: 12:00 AM (May 11)

UK:

Early Prelims: 11:30 PM

Prelims: 1:00 AM (May 11)

Main Card: 3:00 AM (May 11)

Ireland:

Early Prelims: 11:30 PM

Prelims: 1:00 AM (May 11)

Main Card: 3:00 AM (May 11)

Spain:

Early Prelims: 12:30 AM

Prelims: 2:00 AM

Main Card: 4:00 AM

Italy:

Early Prelims: 12:30 AM

Prelims: 2:00 AM

Main Card: 4:00 AM

France:

Early Prelims: 12:30 AM

Prelims: 2:00 AM

Main Card: 4:00 AM

Russia:

Early Prelims: 2:30 AM

Prelims: 4:00 AM

Main Card: 6:00 AM

China:

Early Prelims: 6:30 AM

Prelims: 8:00 AM

Main Card: 10:00 AM

Japan:

Early Prelims: 7:30 AM

Prelims: 9:00 AM

Main Card: 11:00 AM

Singapore:

Early Prelims: 6:30 AM

Prelims: 8:00 AM

Main Card: 10:00 AM

India:

Prelims: 4:00 AM

Early Prelims: 5:00 AM

Main Card: 7:30 AM

UAE:

Early Prelims: 5:30 AM

Prelims: 7:00 AM

Main Card: 9:00 AM

Saudi Arabia:

Early Prelims: 5:30 AM

Prelims: 7:00 AM

Main Card: 9:00 AM

South Africa:

Early Prelims: 3:30 AM

Prelims: 5:00 AM

Main Card: 7:00 AM

Australia:

Early Prelims: 9:00 AM

Prelims: 10:00 AM

Main Card: 12:30 PM

New Zealand:

Early Prelims: 11:00 AM

Prelims: 12:30 PM

Main Card: 2:30 PM

Where to watch Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena

Here are the broadcast details of the championship fights at UFC 315.

Taking place on Saturday, May 10, the early prelim portion of the card can be streamed via ESPN+, while the preliminary card can be viewed on ESPN. The pay-per-view main card can be viewed via ESPN+ PPV and PPV providers in your desired regions.