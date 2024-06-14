Jorge Masvidal Reveals UFC Restricts Him From Fighting Jake Paul Due to Dana White Rivalry

Jorge Masvidal would rather fight Logan Paul than his little brother, Jake, And no, it’s not just because Logan offers him a better payday but also because his UFC contract prohibits him from fighting the ‘The Problem Child.’

Speaking to popular YouTuber, George Janko, the 39-year-old got real and gave insights into his current UFC contract. It turns out Masvidal, despite competing in boxing is still under contract with the Dana White-led company.

He’s only allowed to take 3 boxing fights and none of them can be with Jake Paul, since the younger Paul brother has the proverbial ‘big mouth’. Talking about it a bit more, Masvidal said,

“To talk about Jake (Paul), the UFC, I’m still under contract with them so they let me out for three fights. I’m still with the UFC still under heavy duty contract…and they allow me to go three fights in boxing and fight for Fanmio but one of the conditions was I can’t fight Jake’s ass because I don’t like his ass. Jake pulled a lot of stuff on Dana White, on Hunter Campbell, he has talked about the UFC pay this and that.”

All that said, Masvidal doesn’t personally like Jake Paul. He explicitly stated that in the podcast after detailing his present UFC contract.

Since the social media influencer turned boxer had already poked the UFC with the fighter pay debate. Needless to say, Dana White and Hunter Campbell do not want any of that Jake Paul smoke and hence, couldn’t let Masvidal fight Paul and give him a bigger platform to call out the UFC.

And as it turns out, Masvidal is quite a UFC loyalist. Despite, Jake Paul allegedly offering a whopping $10 mil, he has pledged his allegiance to White and dispatched the young boxer using harsh words.

Jorge Masvidal tears into Jake Paul as he turns down his $10 million offer

Everything looked fine and well and for a second when the MMA community thought Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal had buried the hatchet. Paul even had Masvidal on his podcast where the duo spoke about the latter’s flying knee KO of Ben Askren.

However once Masvidal and Diaz poked Paul, chanting F-bombs during their boxing presser, ‘The Problem Child’ responded by calling out ‘Gamebred,’ offering him a $10 million paycheck to fight him inside the cage in PFL.

Fortunately or unfortunately that did not entice Masvidal whatsoever. Instead during a talk with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, Masvidal blasted Paul, abusing him brutally.