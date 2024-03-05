Benoit Saint Denis Wife: Who is the ‘God of War’s’ Spouse? What Does She Do for a Living? And Other FAQs

Benoit Saint Denis takes on Dustin Poirier this weekend at UFC 299. The French MMA star is currently on a tear with a five-fight win streak going into the fight. What is even more interesting is that all five wins have come via stoppage for Saint-Denis. Against Poirier, Saint-Denis has a chance to further cement his place in arguably the most talent-stacked division in the UFC.

The 28-year-old is currently 12th in the 155-pound division and a win over Dustin Poirier will most likely land him in a number one contender fight. Before he can get there, however, he needs to get past Dustin Poirier. Ahead of the fight, we take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions fans have about Saint-Denis.

Benoit Saint Denis’s wife

The lightweight star is married to Laura Saint-Denis. The couple tied the knot a few days before his UFC Fight Night 209 fight in August 2022. Unfortunately, there is no information on how the couple met or how long they had been dating before tying the knot.

Saint-Denis and his wife are active on social media and often post pictures together. The UFC fighter has over 500k followers, while his wife has over 50k on Instagram. Interestingly, Laura has written ‘Queen of War’ in her Instagram bio, reflecting to her fighter husband’s moniker ‘God of War’

What does Benoit Saint Denis’s wife do?

Former French futsal player Laura Saint Denis played for Toulouse Metropole FC, where she won the European Champions League. She now works as a police canine trainer in addition to a shooting instructor.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently assigned to the Municipal Police in Sens, France, and she became the first female officer from France to graduate from SWAT school (Special Weapons and Tactics).

Saint-Denis Children

The 28-year-old and his wife welcomed their first child in July 2023. At this point, the couple has not yet revealed the name of their baby girl. However, they have mentioned her as ‘Princess of War’ in their Instagram posts.

Saint-Denis appears to be a family man, as seen on their Instagram. The couple has a lot of pictures together and with their daughter. However, it is noticeable that they don’t want to reveal the identity of their daughter, as they have hidden her face in the posts.