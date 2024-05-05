“Absolute BEAST!”: Dana White Couldn’t Suppress His Emotions as Mauricio Ruffy Makes ‘One of the Best Debuts of All Time’

UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro started with a bang with newcomer Mauricio Ruffy dropping bombs on the Australian, Jamie Mullarkey in an epic debut performance. Not only did the debutant’s performance get the crowd on their feet, but it also earned UFC president Dana White’s approval. Well, from the looks of things, Ruffy might have earned himself a bonus with the way he bludgeoned Mullarkey and blasted past the veteran.

White was blown away by the Brazilian’s performance after Ruffy took the fight to the Aussie, and he soon Tweeted about it, saying,

“This guy is an absolute BEAST! One of the best @ufc debuts of all time time by Mauricio Ruffy!”

The lightweight debutant looked sharp and crisp from the get-go as if he was waiting for his moment to pounce. Showcasing incredible athleticism, he pushed the pace, taking the fight to Mullarkey who was trying his level best to get a breather amidst the fireworks. While crisp striking got the Aussie stunned, Ruffy added a couple of devastating knees and a series of punches to flatline his opponent with 18 seconds remaining in the round.

Taking things to the internet, White couldn’t help but acknowledge the newcomer’s talent, deeming it as “one of the best debuts of all time.” This win moves the 30-year-old to 10-1 in his MMA career, following which he sent out a cold warning to the lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Ruffy issues a stern warning to Makhachev after his dream debut

Describing Mauricio Ruffy’s debut as spectacular might as well be an understatement. After all, you don’t see a scissor-kick takedown every day in the promotion. The short fight was a statement aimed at the entire roster with the fighter showcasing an excellent skillset that could probably challenge the champion’s reign.

Following his overwhelming victory over Mullarkey, Ruffy wasted no time calling out the champion himself, cautioning him to be wary of him. He said,

“I have a message for Islam Makhachev, a nice message. Hey, enjoy your days at the top. I know you are upset because I beat your friend, but enjoy your days because a new king is coming.”

Well, the recent KO victory has added another feather in Ruffy’s cap, who boasts a 100% finish rate. However, while the Brazilian showed what he can do, Makahchev already has a stiff challenge from Dustin Poirier who will fight the champion for the belt in a 5-round banger set in June.