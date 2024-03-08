Dustin Poirier Wife: Jolie Poirier vs. Conor McGregor DM Controversy Explained

Several iconic phrases from the noted UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, like, “Who the fu*k is that guy”, have gone on to become famous internet memes. But a large chunk of UFC fans may never forget his memorable trilogy fight with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier at UFC 264. Along with a thoroughly scathing buildup, the fight ended with another iconic catchphrase from ‘The Notorious’ involving Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier. McGregor may have said those words just as a part of his trash-talk. But subsequent events formed a huge controversy which a lot of fans are still debating about online.

What did Conor McGregor say that sparked the controversy with Dustin Poirier’s wife?

Most fans may already know that the McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended with a TKO victory (Doctor’s stoppage-Leg Break) for the Louisiana native. Still, Poirier didn’t showcase any hostility towards McGregor during his post-fight interview. However, ‘Mystic Mac’ decided to go brash once more during his on-the-octagon-floor interview with Joe Rogan.

He contradicted Poirier’s opinion that his shin bone broke apart due to a leg-kick check from Poirier. This prompted an inaudible response from ‘The Diamond’. However, this is when McGregor decided to go all out and made the controversial comment related to Poirier’s wife. He said:

“Your wife is in my DMs. ‘Hey Baby, hit me back. I’m gonna chat with you later on…”

Well, the pop that this comment got from the UFC 264 crowd implied that it had taken them completely off guard. None of them probably expected such a comment. But a lot of fans took McGregor’s seriously and started delving into the depths of it to find out if his words were authentic.

Was Conor McGregor serious about Dustin Poirier’s wife being in his DMs?

In most UFC fights, the trash-talking between the fighters begins during the buildup to the fight and ends after the encounter. The majority of fighters criticize and trash-talk about each other’s records and performances. But several rivalries have gone well beyond that. After several fans dived deeper into McGregor’s comments about Poirier’s wife, they found that this issue had been going on since the buildup of their UFC 264 fight.

It was McGregor who heated things after providing a screen recording of his Instagram profile to prove that Poirier’s wife, Jolie, had DM-ed him on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform. However, ‘The Diamond’ didn’t pay much attention to ‘Mystic Mac’s’ revelation. This is why he reiterated the same thing more scathingly while replying to Poirier amidst one of their feud sessions on ‘X’ (then Twitter).

In this modern world, where deep fakes are getting increasingly popular, nobody except McGregor and Poirier’s wife, Jolie, can document whether all of this is true or not. Well, the former UFC champ-champ has already mentioned his side of the story. But it’s pretty hard to be certain about anything related to this issue.

Whatever it was, both Poirier and Jolie have moved on from it. It’s quite apparent that Poirier’s wife will be there to support him amidst the UFC 299 crowd despite all of this. However, his rival, Benoit Saint-Denis, is expected to present a tough challenge for ‘The Diamond’ on the night of March 9.