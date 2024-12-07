‘Billion Dollar Company Can’t Even’: Joe Rogan Assists Kai Asakura After UFC Fails to Provide a Translator, Upsetting Fans

Joe Rogan found himself stepping in as an impromptu ‘translator’ for Kai Asakura, leaving fans scratching their heads over the UFC’s obvious and astounding oversight. Ahead of Asakura’s highly anticipated fight with Alexandre Pantoja, the Japanese fighter was left without a translator, forcing Rogan to bridge the gap.

While Rogan’s quick thinking earned praise, the incident highlighted an issue in the organization, sparking a wave of criticism from MMA enthusiasts who expect better from the sport’s premier promotion.

One fan praised Asakura for trying to speak in English with a happy face after realizing the UFC has messed up and said, “A for effort on his English”. Another fan further criticized the UFC and said, “Billion dollar company btw”.

Another fan took the opportunity to share an interesting observation about Rogan’s height saying, “Joe’s getting height mogged by a flyweight”. This fan was rather critical and didn’t mince his words- “Billion dollar company can’t even get a translator ready for their main event fighter”.

The incident occurred after the final weigh-ins that took place in front of the fans. As is always the case, once the fighters step off the scales and finish facing off, Rogan asks them for their final thoughts before stepping into the ring 24 hours later.

Usually, the UFC has a translator for the fighters that do not speak English.

However, it wasn’t the case this time around. So, when Asakura stepped up to talk to Rogan, the 57-year-old had to step in and use his perceived powers of clairvoyance to determine what Asakura would have said.

Regardless of the fiasco, Asakura managed to soak in the tension and emerged as a fan favorite before his debut due to his immaculate ‘rizz’.

Asakura compared to Conor McGregor

Asakura is already a superstar in Japan, and his arrival in the UFC has created a buzz similar to the likes of McGregor or the Diaz brothers in their prime. At least that’s what former Rizin commentator Joe Ferraro believes.

During an appearance on The Game Plan, Ferraro highlighted the massive stardom of Kai and his brother Mikuru, comparing them to rockstars in their homeland.

“They’re like the Japanese Diaz brothers,” Ferraro explained, noting their journey from street fighters to skilled professionals. He praised their rapid rise through Japan’s MMA ranks, thanks to their stamina, patience, and technique, turning them into fan favorites.

Ferraro also emphasized that their fame isn’t just about fighting; but also their personalities and appeal outside the ring. In fact, Kai’s YouTube channel boasts more subscribers than UFC stars like Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Ferraro also described Asakura as a game-changing addition to the UFC roster, poised to captivate North American audiences. Hopefully, this charisma hopefully translates into a win over the weekend.