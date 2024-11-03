Brandon Moreno Demands His ‘Title Back’ Following Record Setting Performance at UFC Edmonton

Brandon Moreno is back with a win at UFC Edmonton and he’s got one goal in mind: reclaiming his flyweight title. After a tough couple of fights that saw him take two losses in a row, Moreno returned to the win column with a solid victory over Amir Albazi this weekend.

Moreno wasn’t shy during his post-fight interview either, and called out the entire flyweight division and boldly put a target on everybody’s back.

With a bonus-winning performance under his belt, Moreno’s message was loud and clear.

“I just want to be up on the top again. I want my title back. This is just a reminder to the rest of the division, I never say nothing. I am always very respectful with everybody but man put me here and I will be the baddest person on the planet.”

After the performance he gave at UFC Edmonton, it would be a little silly not to take the man seriously.

Moreno took the win by unanimous decision, using his boxing skills, speed, and technique to leave Albazi battered after five intense rounds. Albazi tried but Moreno was just too quick, too precise, too vicious to a point where it looked like he was trying to justify his ‘Assassin Baby’ moniker.

Even with the takedown attempts and furious counter-attacks, Moreno remained unfazed and continued his onslaught round after round. He never looked tired, never ate a shot that he couldn’t shake off. It was as if Albazi was fighting a flyweight wolverine. Wolverine, the animal that is, because Moreno just kept on coming.

With the win, Moreno is now in the top five flyweights of all time with the most wins in the UFC; an impressive record, to say the least.

What’s next for Moreno?

With the flyweight division packed with top contenders, the former champ had felt overlooked, especially after two losses in two very hard-fought 5 rounders.

This is a fickle sport with a community with somehow a shorter memory span. The fact of the matter was, despite going into the fight on the back of two losses, the Mexican fighter was still #2 in the division. So, Albazi getting to the end of 5 rounds, should be the performance to applaud.

Now with the monkey off his back, Moreno can move on to more pressing challenges in Kai-Kara France, Alex Perez, Manel Kape, and more. This is, of course, a road that eventually comes to a halt at the doors of Alexandre Pantoja, UFC flyweight champion!