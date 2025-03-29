‘Different Mentality, Like Kobe Bryant’: Mexico’s First UFC Champ Brandon Moreno Channels His Inner Mamba Ahead of Erceg Fight

As Brandon Moreno gears up for his return to the octagon this weekend, there’s been a noticeable shift—not just in his training but in his thought process as well. The former flyweight champ has always been known for his grit and heart, but ahead of his fight against Steve Erceg, he’s tapping into the spirit of the great Kobe Bryant for inspiration.

Moreno says he’s been channeling the legendary “Mamba Mentality,” tapping into a different level of focus, discipline, and competitive fire as he looks to climb back to the top.

​The “Mamba Mentality,” coined by the late NBA legend Bryant, embodies a relentless commitment to self-improvement and an unwavering focus on one’s goals. Bryant described it as “a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday“.

Bryant believed that “hard work outweighs talent—every time,” highlighting the importance of preparation and perseverance over innate ability. And that is something Moreno will need more of when he faces Erceg tomorrow.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, he described how this new mentality works for him.

“Now, at least I have a different mentality, my last fight against Amir Albazi, like I felt the same, you know I like winning or losing… is the same. Like Kobe Bryant said, ‘I’m going Monday with my family, with my daughters, and I get some vacations, winning or losing.”

The two-time flyweight champion, at 31, has a long way to go in the UFC. However, he wants to do that at the top, and the only way that is ever going to be possible is if he defeats champion Alexandre Pantjoja in a rematch.

Moreno had lost his title to Pantoja at UFC 290 in 2023, which was followed by another loss to Brandon Royval. Since then, he’s been determined to mount another challenge for the 125 lbs title.

It’s a fairly simple road, considering Pantoja himself is running out of challengers in the division.

Ahead of the Erceg fight tomorrow, he claims all that experience in the octagon over the years, the wins and losses combined, is going to help him get there.

“After my last fight against (Amir) Albazi in Canada, now I can feel how that experience can work in my benefit…Because, man, I have so many years in this game, it’s definitely not my first rodeo!” Moreno laughed.

The former champion claims that the difference between his previous fights and the next one in his pilgrimage to UFC gold is that he now knows just how good he is.

“The confidence to understand I can take the fight where I want to take it. So I think that’s the difference“, Moreno noted in a conversation with the UFC.

However, this by no means is an easy payday for the Mexican.

Moreno vs Erceg: Preview

Erceg’s a big, well-rounded 125er with a slick jab, sharp kicks (including some nasty question mark kicks), and a sneaky-good boxing game. He’s also got solid wrestling chops—he’s even a national gold medalist in Australia—and can hit takedowns from multiple angles or lock up a front headlock if shot at.

But he’s got his hands full with Moreno, Mexico’s first UFC champ and a fighter who’s grown tremendously since his early, grappling-heavy days.

Moreno has evolved into a smart, technical striker with a killer left hook and a knack for timing. He also holds his own in scrambles and has handled elite grapplers like Jussier Formiga and Askar Askarov.

Erceg could very well hang in there, even at Mexico City’s brutal elevation, but Moreno’s got the edge in experience, durability, and overall versatility.

Erceg’s still developing, and this feels like a big step up. It might be competitive, but unless he pulls something wild, it’s hard not to lean toward Moreno by decision in what should be a tight but entertaining fight.