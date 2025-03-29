Brandon Moreno Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for the UFC Mexico City Star Revealed

BRANDON MORENO speaks to the media during Media Day for UFC Fight Night Mexico City at the InternContinental Mexico City hotel in Mexico City

The UFC is touching down in the heart of Mexico City for a Fight Night card that’s got fans buzzing. Headlining the action is two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, AKA ‘The Assassin Baby’, also one of the country’s biggest MMA stars. With the crowd sure to be electric and all eyes on Moreno as he marches on with eyes set upon an eventual title shot, tomorrow’s fight becomes all the more important.

But alongside all the fight talk, there’s also growing curiosity about the numbers behind the scenes. So, ahead of his big return, let’s break down what Moreno could be pocketing as the main event star at UFC Mexico City.

​Moreno has accumulated approximately $2.26 million in recorded fight earnings throughout his UFC career. His most lucrative payday was at UFC 283, where he pocketed over $1 million after reclaiming the flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo.

For his upcoming bout against Steve Erceg in Mexico City, it’s reasonable to anticipate a substantial purse, especially since he will be main-eventing in front of a roaring home crowd.

However, it should be noted that his days as a champion and the consequent PPV points and bonuses that came with them are no longer available to him.

Moreno hopes to get those back with a rematch win against champion Alexandre Pantoja in the next few months but to even call him out, he will need to defeat the 8th ranked Erceg tomorrow night.

So, as of right now, he could be looking at a payout in the ballpark of $200,000 to $300,000. Should he win Fight, KO/submission, or Performance of the Night, that number could technically rise by an impressive $150,000. However, it is unlikely that UFC President Dana White will bestow him with three of the four available bonuses.

That said, there is still a good chance, given his relentless style of fighting, that he goes home with a $50000 bonus, along with what the sponsorships deals would add to his bank account.

The rest of the card will also have a shot at the four available bonuses but their paycheques are unlikely to surpass the former flyweight champion, even with the additions.

Other stars earnings to watch out for

Elsewhere on the card is ​Kelvin Gastelum, a seasoned UFC middleweight contender, in his upcoming bout against Joe Pyfer at UFC Mexico City.

Gastelum’s earnings will likely comprise a base salary, potential win bonus, and sponsorship payouts. Given his established presence in the UFC, it’s reasonable to estimate a base salary of around $100,000, with a matching win bonus. Sponsorship deals and performance bonuses could further augment his total earnings.

Therefore, if Gastelum secures a victory, his total payout for this fight could approach or exceed $250,000, depending on additional bonuses and sponsorship contributions.​

On the same card, ​Raul Rosas Jr., the UFC’s youngest signee, will hope not to have to ask the UFC bossman for money during the post-fight interview again.

At UFC 282, he pocketed $74,000, including bonuses. His earnings saw a boost at UFC 306, where he reportedly took home over $100,000 for his swift 54-second TKO victory against Terrence Mitchell.

As he gears up to face Vince Morales, it’s reasonable to anticipate that his purse will continue this upward trend. Given his rising profile and impressive performances, Rosas Jr. might secure a base pay in the ballpark of $50,000, with the potential to double that with a win bonus.

Factor in possible performance bonuses and sponsorships, and his total earnings for the upcoming bout could well exceed $100,000. Not too shabby for a 20-year-old who one day hopes to defeat Jon Jones’ record of being the youngest UFC champion.