Brandon Moreno’s Family Life: Meet the Wife and Kids of the Mexican UFC Star

Nov 2, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Brandon Moreno (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Amir Albazi (not pictured) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Brandon Moreno found love at a young age and now is reaping the rewards of a healthy wholesome family. The former two-time UFC flyweight champion is a family man and prioritizes them over everything, often even over being a fighter. He just loves being a dad to his 3 daughters, Maddie, Megan, and Morgan.

They are his biggest supporters and continue to be his greatest source of motivation in the octagon as he tries to climb back the ladder to UFC gold in the flyweight division.

‘The Assassin Baby’ met his future wife, Shirley in high school and the pair have been going strong ever since. They are literally high school sweethearts!

Maddie is their eldest daughter and Morgan is their youngest daughter who came into this world in 2021.

There isn’t much information on their personal lives. Moreno has not even disclosed when he tied the knot with his wife since it was an intimate, personal ceremony.

Shirley too, is someone who likes to keep her personal life private and the only updates UFC fans can get of hers are through her Instagram page.

So, good for them. Fans don’t need to know everything about you just because they feel entitled!

Moreno is also a man of culture and is deeply knowledgeable about and proud of his Mexican heritage.

Even as he beat Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton, ‘The Assassin Baby‘ wore custom shorts reflecting his connection with his ancestors and roots

Moreno explains his signature shorts

Moreno didn’t just beat Albazi at UFC Edmonton, he dominated him. It just looked like such an unevenly matched fight, even though it wasn’t. But the Mexican fighter fought like he was possessed with the spirit of gods; he certainly moved like one, his aim was true and he never stopped coming at Albazi.

So maybe those custom shorts really worked. After all, they were of the Aztec God of light. Moreno had earlier explained the artwork on these shorts and revealed what they meant.

“For those who don’t know, the Quetzalcoatl is the Aztec God of light, of wisdom, fertility too. I have three daughters, we know what that means.”

Those shorts were so cool, it’s safe to assume even his opponent Albazi was envious of his shorts, as he did not get the option to make one for himself.

The UFC only lets a select group of people choose their shorts and this is mostly for the main event and co-main event, as well as other big fighters.

Not to end this on a sour note, but as with everything in the UFC, this seems a bit ‘unstandardized’!