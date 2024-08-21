“Bro Just Fight Aspinall”: Frustrated Fans Lash Out Jon Jones for Eyeing ADCC Amidst UFC Inactivity

LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones meets with the media following his win over Cyril Gane at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_157515

Jon Jones recently showed some interest in competing in the ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) championship. The UFC heavyweight champion is a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and is extremely good at it. So much so that he thinks he can take on the best wrestlers in the world after watching the recent ADCC event. However, as expected, fans weren’t very happy with this decision.

In fact, most believe that Jones is now doing everything in his power to avoid the fight against Tom Aspinall and this was evident in their reactions,

“Bro just fight aspinall”

One fan thought the tweet was a paid sponsorship for the ADCC tournament,

“How much you get paid to tweet this?”

This frustrated fan wondered if ‘Bones’ would be fighting in the UFC by 2026,

“Do you plan on fighting in the UFC by 2026?”

Another fan hoped that if Tom Aspinall agreed to it, maybe Jones would fight the Brit at least at ADCC, if not in the UFC,

“Would you fight tom in it?”

This user could not contain his frustration as he called the champion a fraud and accused him of holding up the division,

“Keep dodging Aspinall you fraud a*s mf holding the division hostage just so you can party”

One user trolled the champion, asking him in what sport he would take to take Aspinall on,

“Hey Jon, you playing chess or checkers with Tom Aspinall?”

Amidst all this speculation about what ‘Bones’ will do next in his career, the champ gave fans some clarity. He recently tweeted out his plans for the future.

Jon Jones teases retirement following his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones will finally face Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 after over a year of planning. The heavyweight blockbuster fight will take place at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of his first title defense at heavyweight, ‘Bones’ made his intentions clear. He knows exactly what he’s going to do after the fight,

“I’m 37 years old now, I’ve kicked everyone’s ass. My job is to finish strong and make an amazing movie. go join Tom Brady, Floyd Mayweather, and all the other retired bad asses.”

The UFC heavyweight champion wants to retire from the sport at the top. A fitting end to an illustrious UFC career, with the belt still wrapped around his waist. Hence, UFC 309 may be the last time we see ‘Bones’ in the classic Venum apparel doing his signature stare-down in the octagon.