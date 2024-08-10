“At Age 37, Winning”: UFC Champ Jon Jones Teases Retirement After One Fight

UFC fans are looking forward to the return of two big names this year in Jon Jones and Conor McGregor. Of the two, it appears as though Jones will return to action first in November this year. However, fans fear that it might be his last fight in the UFC as Jones might retire if he beats Stipe Miocic. ‘Bones’ recent reply to a fan on Instagram added fuel to the fire as he hinted at hanging up his gloves after the title fight.

Jones recently appeared at a clothing store where fans made him do his famous octagon walk, as they cheerfully did the Bruce Buffer ‘one and the only’ announcement. And as it is the case with anything on the internet, some trolls took the time to poke fun at Jones’ history.

In response to the same, Jones simply claimed that he was not going to have to ever work again for the rest of his life after the end of this year.

“Fun fact, after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again. Retired at age 37, winning.”

Jones is widely regarded as the greatest light heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the promotion.

In fact UFC president Dana White will never stop reminding fans of it.

Jones further cemented his claim to ‘GOAT’ status by winning a title at heavyweight.

However, it was against Ciryl Gane and not Stipe Miocic, widely considered the greatest heavyweight champion of all time and nor was it against Francis Ngannou, who still remains the biggest threat to any heavyweight division in any promotion on the planet.

In fact he only returned to action after Ngannou had left the company after fight pay disputes with the UFC and then took the time to challenge an ageing Miocic.

However, that was an eternity ago. In the meantime, a young Brit called Tom Aspinall rose up in ranks, moved the division along by winning the interim heavyweight title and then defending it successfully and in dominant fashion.

So if Jones wins against Miocic and continues to fight, the next guy on the list is Aspinall, someone Jones has been accused of ducking as well.

So, according to fans and pundits alike, Jones might step away for good if he beats Miocic as in his mind he will have nothing left to prove.

However, in order for that to happen, Jones has to step into the ring first.

Jones vs Miocic to finally take place this year?

The UFC attempted to book Miocic vs Jones in November last year. However, a pectoral tear ruled Jones out of the fight. While there was a lot of demand for that match-up last year, most fans now would rather see Jones take on Aspinall than Miocic.

For starters, Miocic has not competed in three years having lost in his last outing.

However, both White and Jones have their eyes set on a fight with Miocic, which will seemingly be hosted at the Madison Square Garden in November.

And while it will surely be a memorable fight, if Jones were to actually step away from the sport after it, fans might not get to see one of the most anticipated fights in heavyweight history.