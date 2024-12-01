Caio Borralho Believes Sean Strickland Deserves UFC Title Shot More Than Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 293 SYDNEY, Sean Strickland of the USA reacts after defeating Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during the Middleweight Title bout of UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, September 10, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDANxHIMBRECHTSx 20230910001839938781

Caoio Borralho is backing Sean Strickland to fight for the title next over Khamzat Chimaev. The American fighter had a very close fight against Dricus Du Plessis, losing his belt via decision.

Many fans have been disputing the decision claiming the judges robbed Strickland of a win. Since then, he has been campaigning for a rematch but to no avail. The champ wants to fight in South Africa, but Strickland is adamant to fight in the United States.

Caio Borralho is aiming to be in the position that Strickland and Chimaev are, but as a neutral, he believes there is only one right fight for Dricus Du Plessis.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, the Brazilian spoke about how Dana White made Strickland a promise to give him the title shot next,

“I think Sean Strickland deserves it because Dana already promised that and his fight with Dricus Du Plessis, I think he won the fight, everybody thought he won the fight.”

Although both Chimaev and Strickland are in line for a title shot, the American deserves it more solely based on his last fight against the champion.

Many fans and fighters alike claim that Strickland won the fight. However, ‘Tarzan’ just can’t seem to finish fights off even when he has the opponent hurt.

Du Plessis exposes Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis was in bad shape after his fight against Sean Strickland. Both fighters dished out a lot of damage to each other. Strickland’s leg kicks had the champ crawling to even use the bathroom.

With all the drama surrounding the scoring of the judges, Du Plessis came out with his version of what happened inside the octagon, in an interview with SuperSport on YouTube,

“He came to me…before they announced me as the new champion…..And he said, ‘no you definitely beat me’, he said that to me. He said to me, ‘you deserve it, you won that fight’.”

Although Dricus Du Plessis claims Strickland admitted he lost, the American has never confirmed this statement. In fact, he went on a rant about how he won the fight after the event.

Strickland himself isn’t happy with the way the judges scored the contest and he wants to win his title back from the South African. His aim is to bring the belt back to the United States.