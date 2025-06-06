mobile app bar

Joe Rogan Uses UFC Star Sean Strickland as Proof After Shane Gillis States ‘MMA Fighters Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Get Drunk’

Allan Binoy
Published

Shane Gillis (L), Sean Strickland (R)

When regular people get drunk, they become aggressive, unpredictable, and sometimes violent. And professional mixed martial artists are not exempt from it. The only problem is that the MMA fighter could literally kill someone even in an inebriated state.

When comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, they ended up talking about intoxicated fans.

Shaffir remembered a video he saw of an intoxicated Denver Broncos fan hitting a 60-year-old man with a spinning head kick.

The conversation then switched when Shane Gillis joked, “Yeah, I mean the karate guys and the MMA guys should not be allowed to drink.” Rogan then started imagining what would happen if the former middleweight champion Sean Strickland got drunk, “Imagine getting drunk, well, he doesn’t do anything, he’s sober, with Sean Strickland.”

Notably, Strickland has been catching a lot of stick for his lackluster fights, especially after he spends weeks chastising his opponents. Needless to say, he’s not doing spinning kicks while drunk. However, considering that he routinely beats the crap out of his sparring partners, caution is suggested.

According to both Gillis and Shaffir, if someone has some basic martial arts training and can pull off a spinning heel kick or any such ‘cool’ kick, they would be tempted to try it on someone, and that feeling would increase when they’re drunk.

So they were imagining what it would be like to be drunk as an MMA fighter, and you get into it with someone. That person would not stand a chance.

And that’s exactly what has happened multiple times in the past. Take Conor McGregor, for example, the Irishman has had more than a few moments to forget after getting drunk.

But there’s one that always seems to get brought up, and rightly so.

McGregor’s public fiasco

From drug allegations to brawls, the Irishman has seen it all. But one such incident got caught on camera. McGregor was in a pub and offered an older gentleman a glass of his Proper No. 12 whiskey, but the man did not agree.

Who would have known that such a small thing would come back to bite him? ‘The Notorious’ initially left the scene after the older man refused the drink. CCTV footage then captured him swinging a left hook at the older gentleman, much to the shock of fans on social media.

Fans could not fathom why the professional fighter swung at a defenseless old man sitting at a bar. Many chalked it down to ‘The Notorious’ being under the influence yet again. And this is exactly the kind of danger Rogan and his friends were talking about.

