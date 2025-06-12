Caio Borralho’s RIP Message to Ben Askren, Despite Him Being Alive, Inspires UFC Fan To Start New Trend

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho may have backtracked on his controversial tweet about Ben Askren, but the darker corners of the internet are running with the Brazilian’s regretful social media post.

Borralho remains one of the most dangerous men in the middleweight division. He is currently in possession of a 100% UFC record after seven fights and is #6 in the Middleweight division. The Brazilian is one of the frontrunners for a title shot against division champion Dricus du Plessis.

For most fighters, they will hope to trend on social media for all the right reasons – and normally for reasons related to a recent victory. Unfortunately for Borralho, his much-maligned post on X has his name in the mouths of MMA fans for all the wrong reasons.

Borralho, whose second language is English, supposedly misinterpreted Maycee Barber’s social media tribute to Ben Askren. He had incorrectly assumed that the critically ill UFC fighter had passed away. Askren was rushed to the hospital last weekend after a severe staph infection reportedly caused him to contract pneumonia. He has been in critical condition ever since.

Borralho responded to Barber’s post with an RIP message, unaware that Askren was alive. Ridiculing the Brazilian’s mistake, a UFC fan and Reddit user began a new trend referencing Borralho’s social media post.

“I wish everybody here RIP tonight,” wrote the user into the subreddit ‘r/ufc’, which prompted a number of similar responses from fellow users. “Thank you. R.I.P. to you and family,” read one response. “Recover in peace guys,” joked another, clearly mocking Borralho’s folly.

Thankfully for concerned UFC fans, the likes of Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, and Caio Borralho himself moved quickly to debunk any rumors that Askren had passed away.

The UFC and its fighters have dealt with their fair share of controversies, both inside and outside the Octagon. The embarrassing episode is unlikely to seriously affect Borralho’s career. Still, he’ll be looking to excuse his mistakes and move on as quickly as possible.

Caio Borralho posts a series of tweets clearing up Askren RIP confusion

In light of his controversial post on X, Borralho moved very quickly to explain and apologize for the confusion and concern his post caused.

“Guyssss, I think I made a mistake 🙁 my bad. I did read a post of Mayce Barber with photos in black and white and I thought for a minute Ben was gone…..I HOPE IM WRONG!!! With that being said, still with prayers for him and his family,” wrote Borralho in his first explanatory response.

Guyssss, I think I made a mistake 🙁 my bad. I did read a post of Mayce Barber with photos in black and white and I thought for a minute Ben was gone…..I HOPE IM WRONG!!! With that being said, still with prayers for him and his family — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) June 12, 2025

Borralho then sought to explain how Barber’s post confused him, citing her close friendship with Askren. He also apologized to Askren and his family in the second explanatory tweet.

With his third and final tweet on the matter, Borralho defended himself. He pointed out that he is not an authority on the Askren story. He was merely behaving in what he thought was the correct manner at the time.

“Guys I didn’t announce anything. I didn’t said: Ben askren is dead. I just said rip cause that’s what I would wish for anyone of the community if this happens. It was just a sincere feeling. Thanks God I was wrong and now I wish a speedy recovery for him and still praying for him and the family! Fuck u all who is with bad intentions,” concluded Borralho.

Borralho last fought in August 2024, emerging from UFC Vegas 96 with a win over #7 Jared Cannonier. While his next fight has yet to be confirmed, Borralho has voiced his desire to fight #3 Khamzat Chimaev or #1 Nassourdine Imavov.