“Can Dana White Do That?!”: Karate Combat President Asim Zaidi Sparks Frenzy by Choking Out Fighter’s Cornerman in Pit

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports and new promotions are constantly propping up in different parts of the world. Karate Combat is one such organization that has gained popularity over the last few years. While the organization is usually in the news for its thrilling fights, this time, President Asim Zaidi made headlines after he choked out a cornerman to stop an altercation. Interestingly, this caused fans to draw comparisons with Dana White.

In an incident that has now gone viral, a fighter and his opponent’s corner man got into a full-blown fight at a recent Karate Combat event. The conflict boiled over after a back-and-forth war of attrition in which Luis Melendez defeated Will Esparza by unanimous decision. His cornerman charged into the pit after Melendez as Esparza was expressing his disapproval of the decision, starting a brawl that soon spread throughout the crowd.

Zaidi immediately leaped into action and hurrying towards the intruder with UFC veteran Sam Alvey, he secured the cornerman in a tight rear-naked choke until he fell unconscious. This drew hilarious comments from fans on social media as they wondered how Dana White would have dealt with such a situation in the UFC.

One fan said, “Dana could never”

Dana could never



A second fan claimed, “I hope this is a work for media attention cuz if so then masterfully done.”

I hope this is a work for media attention cuz if so then masterfully done



Interestingly, a commenter bashed Dana White whilst praising Zaidi saying, “Dana would NEVER !”

Dana would NEVER !



“Dana it’s your move now”– said another while commenting on the video.

Dana it's your move now



Meanwhile, an X user suggested a better idea saying, “Now we need Dana vs Karate Combat president.”

Now we need Dana vs Karate Combat president



Surprisingly, this is not the first time Dana White has been under fire for not being a mixed martial artist. In fact, his rivals have bashed him previously for being a ‘vulture’ in the sport.

Dana White ridiculed for not being a martial artist by Oscar De La Hoya among others

Oscar De La Hoya is one individual who has constantly pointed out that Dana White has no combat sports experience. Whenever the two men get involved in a war of words, De La Hoya frequently makes fun of White for just being a businessman whereas he was a multiple-division champion in boxing.

Oscar De La Hoya proposes a fight with Dana White in the co-main event of a Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley card ▶️ https://t.co/fh3Oa2ktaM #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/5DfxgfTVkp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 26, 2024



Similarly, ONE Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong has also blasted Dana White for not being a martial artist. However, White still has the last laugh, as despite not stepping into the ring as a fighter, he has been able to establish a business bigger and more successful than most of his critics.