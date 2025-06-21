UFC Legend Signs with Dana White’s Rival Company, Sends Fans into Frenzy

Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the UFC’s greatest icons, Mark Coleman, may have irked Dana White with his latest business dealings. Coleman, a dominant force in the Octagon during his pomp, managed to win both heavyweight tournaments at UFC 10 and then UFC 11, respectively, during the promotion’s infancy.

And in 1997, he would scoop the promotion’s heavyweight crown, stopping the fan-favorite, Dan Severn, with a scarf-hold choke submission in their long-awaited pairing.

A fixture of the organization until the end of his career in 2010, Coleman would also feature prominently with PRIDE FC during his career — winning the openweight Grand Prix with a knockout win over Igor Vovchancyn back in 2000.

But ending his career in the midst of a run of three losses in his four final fights, Coleman came unstuck in a pairing with Randy Couture back in 2010, in a billed UFC Hall of Famer versus each other bout — marking the end of his MMA career. However, 15 years later, the veteran is making a comeback, notably in an organization that rivals his former boss’.

Set to re-enter combat sports as soon as this weekend, Coleman will try his hand at slap fighting — albeit in a commentary facet. On social media this week, the 60-year-old Ohio native took a slap to the face during a promotional video, before hyping up SlapFIGHT Championship in his marketing role.

“Watch me take my first slap well from a dude that is @_slapfight_ Live tonight on the Fight network YouTube all our PLN stations life is what you make it,” Mark Coleman posted on his official Instagram account. “Turn it up a notch, take some risk, fearless do more, enjoy.”

And thankfully, not competing in the ‘sport’, Coleman has been lauded as an inspiration nonetheless by many fans in the comment section.

“At this stage, you are an inspiration to many, brother… just like Mike Tyson is,” A user wrote.

A second commentator referred to Coleman as “the king” — while a third claimed to this day, they still wouldn’t like to take a blow from the 60-year-old.

“Wouldn’t wanna get hit with those paws, mate,” he said.

Notably, given his past dealing with health issues — and brain injuries, it’s a relief that Coleman will not be stepping up to the podium to compete once again.

Coleman’s history with brain trauma

Given the controversy surrounding the practice of slap-fighting, particularly in Power Slap — and the correlation regarding potential brain trauma, let’s be thankful Coleman won’t be subject to some more.

And really, it’s the last thing he needs. Hitting the headlines back in 2022, Coleman was assaulted with a golf club during an altercation on a course. And as such, was left dealing with a skull fracture.

During his MMA career, Coleman also suffered three knockout defeats, as well as a ton of trauma to the head from repeated blows. Infamously, a severely swollen-faced Coleman reassured his young daughters he was okay following his submission loss to Fedor Emelianenko back in 2004.

Coleman has also suffered a knockout loss to Mirko Cro Cop, as well as a defeat to Shogun Rua at a UFC event in Dublin back in 2009. In his first knockout defeat, Coleman was flattened by Pete Williams with a hellacious high-kick KO back in 1997.