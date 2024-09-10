Chael Sonnen Butchering Zabit Magomedsharipov and Merab’s Name Cracks Up DC and Usman

Former UFC contender Chael Sonnen remains undefeated in pronouncing names and butchering them! In a recent video from ESPN’s Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, Daniel Cormier lost it, bursting into laughter after ‘The American Gangster’ mispronounced Merab Dvalishvili, essentially murdering it with a cold heart!

Delivering his take on the upcoming UFC 306 title bout, Sonnen was explaining his point when he was caught by DC for pronunciation of Dvalishvili wrong. In fact, the veteran infamous for such antics did not even come close to the original pronunciation.

“If the work rate of Merab (Dvalishvili) is to decrease, if we don’t see those 200 shots you were talking about earlier, it’s going to be a big problem for DEESHALIVILI!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “DC” Cormier (@dc_mma)

Now if you’re someone who’s new to the sport, watch out for Chael‘s analysis because he is arguably the funniest guy in the community. While the former middleweight is known for his signature and unrivaled ability to talk smack and mentally defeat his opponent, he also has acquired an infamous reputation for butchering names.

Well, after he got DC cracking up, he then decided to let his co-host know about his struggles.

In a hilarious take, he mentioned that it took him long enough to pronounce Zabit Magomedsharipov and after he meticulously devoted himself to pronouncing the former UFC featherweight’s name, he simply retired from the sport!

After all, he seems to be the only one who pronounces “Pee-air-uh” whenever he mentions UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. Even former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman couldn’t contain his laughter and commented on the hysterical video with a few laughing emojis.

Meanwhile. the veteran also weighed in thoughts on Merab’s remark, saying that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin and undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov is undeserving of the title shot.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Merab-Umar beef

Umar Nurmagomedov just put out a statement at Abu Dhabi by defeating former title contender Cory Sandhagen. In fact, the Deagstani outstruck ‘The Hangman’ and cruised his way into a comfortable decision win, earning himself a shot at the title as the next in line.

As of now, the Dagestani bantamweight is at the #2 spot just behind Merab Davlishvili, and after his latest performance, everybody except the Georgian is on board the Umar Express.

According to ‘The Machine’ Umar had defeated only one top contender whereas, he, like most of the top fighters in the division had to live their lives one fight at a time to slowly move up the ranks before the UFC presented them a title shot.

Subsequently, when he heard of the new narrative, he felt Umar was undeserving of a title shot.

Weighing in on this debacle, Sonnen explained his thoughts on his popular YouTube channel and said:

“Though Nurmagomedov has done everything right, winning every fight and meeting all expectations expect for missing weight a few times, Merab is letting us know his stance. He’s letting us know that if he becomes champion, the very first thing he’s called upon to do, he won’t do. In fact, he’s even going to say Nurmagomedov’s name because he’s not the rightful guy.”

And he’s right! Merab backs UFC veteran Deiveson Figueredo for a title shot over Umar! So, if he does win, Figueredo gets the first shot at his title!