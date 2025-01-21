Chael Sonnen Hilariously Seeks Mike Tyson Level Fame to Get Free Food from Any Restaurant in the World

While most people dream of reaching Mike Tyson’s level of fame for the power, fear factor, or money, Chael Sonnen hilariously has a different goal in mind—free food! Sonnen claims that Tyson’s fame in 2004 was so immense that he could walk into any restaurant in the world and never pay a dime, as someone would always pick up the tab.

That is exactly the kind of recognition Chael aspires to achieve.

“I’ve got told that in about 2004, that Mike Tyson does not need money. I said ‘I don’t know what that means, what do you mean he does not need money’. He needs to eat. They said no, Mike Tyson can go to any restaurant, anywhere in the world, breakfast lunch or dinner, and get up and walk out.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier, his co-host for The Good Guy/Bad Guy, chimed in, adding that Sonnen and he already enjoy plenty of perks, often receiving free stuff just for being who they are.

Sonnen however remains kind of sad that despite being fairly successful in his own right, he never came close to those levels. The former UFC fighter then happily conceded that very few men in the world of combat sports have come close to the level of fame, notoriety, and status that Tyson achieved, which is why he is considered one of the greatest of all time.

But humility is not a good look on Uncle Chael, is it? Do not fret, he will soon be back to his competitive self when the new season for The Ultimate Fighter kicks off.

Sonnen and Cormier take their chemistry to reality TV

UFC’s long-running reality show might not be at its peak, but it’s hoping that the Good Guy and the Bad Guy can make a difference by turning their friendship into an on-screen rivalry.

During the UFC 311 broadcast, it was revealed that Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen will coach the upcoming season of TUF 33. While the two retired Hall of Famers won’t fight at the end of the season, they hinted at the possibility of a grappling showdown.

Discussing the announcement on their podcast, Cormier teased Sonnen, joking about his decision to coach against him, adding that Sonnen initially hesitated before accepting. Sonnen responded by expressing his excitement, calling TUF the industry’s biggest platform and admitting he’s looking forward to the challenge.

He even joked about how competitive things could get, suggesting they might end up grappling.

Both legends have TUF experience under their belts, with Sonnen coaching twice before and Cormier leading a team against Stipe Miocic in 2018.

With their mix of humor, competitive spirit, and expertise, this season promises to deliver plenty of entertainment and intense team rivalries.