Chael Sonnen Reveals Donald Trump Sits Through Entire UFC Event Unlike Other A-List Celebrities

Former President Donald Trump is frequently seen in UFC events and boy, despite his jam-packed schedule he stays till the end. This is something that sets him apart from other ‘A-List’ celebrities, according to Chael Sonnen.

Speaking to Andrew Schulz and his co-hosts at Flagrant podcast studio, the UFC veteran lauded the 45th POTUS and said that while all the A-listers show up at the last minute, Trump stays throughout the event.

Sonnen even revealed that Trump had even shown up to the NCAA wrestling championships and didn’t even look like he wanted to leave.

“But when they go to an event, you know, everybody comes in right at the last minute, particularly the famous people. The Trumps and this includes the kids come for the first fight and they do not leave, six and a half hours and they do it all the time. Donald Trump came to the NCAA wrestling last year, I don’t know what level of fan he is and he came to the whole goddamn thing and he did not even look like he wanted to leave.”

Trump has been a big part of the UFC since before Dana White was making any money off of it. Trump had allowed the sports to be hosted in his hotels when White had difficulty finding venues for is events. So, needless to say, ‘The Donald’ is as invested in this as anybody with a stake in the business.

So Chael Sonnen’s words about the President are only further testaments to his unending love for mixed martial arts. It’s something Sonnen and Trump have in common. Another thing the duo have in common is an association with Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal recently responded to Chael Sonnen’s callout by saying that he looked like a “full-blown lesbian“.

For the uninitiated, there is no such thing as a half blown lesbian. So, there might be some difficulty in explaining what a full blown one looks like and why Masvidal thinks Chael Sonnen is on the poster for their proverbial campaign.

Jorge Masivdal rips into Chael Sonnen with homophobic retort

Following his draw against Anderson Silva in the legend’s last boxing match in Brazil, the ‘Bad Guy’ had called out former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

Sonnen had asked the Miami native to sign the contract and put money where his mouth is. Naturally, Sonnen didn’t like it but sucker punching can result in lawsuits, as Colby Covington made him realize.

So, ‘Gambred’ trashed the veteran, saying that he was just “trash” and he wouldn’t mind breaking his orbital bone for the right money. In an inrerview with MMA Mania, he said,

“I would not mind driving my knuckles through his face for a nice paycheck, breaking his eye orbital. Just doing everybody a f**king favor because nobody really likes that dude… It looks like he’s doing some sh*t, you know, he looks like a full-blown lesbian.“

Looks like fans have a new feud to look forward to.