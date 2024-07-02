Chael Sonnen Ridicules Conor McGregor’s UFC Inactivity, Parodies Walk-Out in Hilarious Fashion

While replacing Conor McGregor is no easy feat, Alex Pereira managed to steal the show at UFC 303. While one fighter pulled out citing toe injury, the other walked right inside the cage and defended his belt like a G, earning millions in the process all while cementing his legacy.

With the Brazilian stealing McGregor’s thunder, UFC veteran, Chael Sonnen poked a sly one at the Irishman after his ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ co-host Daniel Cormier imitated Pereira’s walkout.

“I love it, hey this is beautiful. Listen, I want to play. I’m over here, I’m absolutely doing nothing, guess who I’m impersonating that is my Conor (McGregor) walkout.”

Leaving DC in splits, ‘The American Gangster’ mocked the former double champ, taking a dig at him for his inactivity. Before, Pereira took over the main event, ‘The Notorious’ was slated to fight Michael Chandler. However, he pulled out at the last minute, leaving the promotion in dire straits. Fortunately, Pereira stepped up and quite literally saved Dana White’s skin from humiliation.

Simply put, Sonnen despises McGregor‘s weak mindset. In fact, a couple of days ago, the veteran even called the Irishman out and challenged him to a bout along with a cold message.

Sonnen goes after McGregor, threatens to break his toe

There’s no possibility of a matchup between Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor. Largely because both men are at different points in their careers. While Sonnen is officially retired from the UFC, ‘Mystic Mac’ is gearing up for a comeback after a long hiatus. Despite that, Sonnen, who was hailed as the best trash talker before the Irishman captivated the fandom with his smack talk, isn’t holding anything back.

Following McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303, Sonnen went for the jugular, making a mockery out of the Irishman’s injury, as he said,

“If he ever drank enough of his own whiskey to agree to box I would break my own toe w/a hammer the day before the fight to prove he’s a… P***Y.”

It seems like Sonnen, much like most fans out there, is quite frustrated because of McGregor. Waiting in anticipation only to find out that the former double champion “chickened out” as they say on the internet.