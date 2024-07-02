mobile app bar

Chael Sonnen Ridicules Conor McGregor’s UFC Inactivity, Parodies Walk-Out in Hilarious Fashion

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chael Sonnen Ridicules Conor McGregor's UFC Inactivity, Parodies Walk-Out in Hilarious Fashion

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor

Credits: IMAGO

While replacing Conor McGregor is no easy feat, Alex Pereira managed to steal the show at UFC 303. While one fighter pulled out citing toe injury, the other walked right inside the cage and defended his belt like a G, earning millions in the process all while cementing his legacy.

With the Brazilian stealing McGregor’s thunder, UFC veteran, Chael Sonnen poked a sly one at the Irishman after his ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ co-host Daniel Cormier imitated Pereira’s walkout.

“I love it, hey this is beautiful. Listen, I want to play. I’m over here, I’m absolutely doing nothing, guess who I’m impersonating that is my Conor (McGregor) walkout.” 

Leaving DC in splits, ‘The American Gangster’ mocked the former double champ, taking a dig at him for his inactivity. Before, Pereira took over the main event, ‘The Notorious’ was slated to fight Michael Chandler. However, he pulled out at the last minute, leaving the promotion in dire straits. Fortunately, Pereira stepped up and quite literally saved Dana White’s skin from humiliation.

Simply put, Sonnen despises McGregor‘s weak mindset. In fact, a couple of days ago, the veteran even called the Irishman out and challenged him to a bout along with a cold message.

Sonnen goes after McGregor, threatens to break his toe

There’s no possibility of a matchup between Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor. Largely because both men are at different points in their careers. While Sonnen is officially retired from the UFC, ‘Mystic Mac’ is gearing up for a comeback after a long hiatus. Despite that, Sonnen, who was hailed as the best trash talker before the Irishman captivated the fandom with his smack talk, isn’t holding anything back.

Following McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303, Sonnen went for the jugular, making a mockery out of the Irishman’s injury, as he said,

“If he ever drank enough of his own whiskey to agree to box I would break my own toe w/a hammer the day before the fight to prove he’s a… P***Y.”

It seems like Sonnen, much like most fans out there, is quite frustrated because of McGregor. Waiting in anticipation only to find out that the former double champion “chickened out” as they say on the internet.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these