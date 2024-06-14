Impressed by Floyd Mayweather Fight, Jorge Masvidal Picks Logan Paul Over Jake for Future Clash

While Jorge ‘Gambred’ Masvidal is slated to face fellow UFC veteran Nate Diaz in the squared circle, there’s another fight that gets his blood flowing. Popular celebrity boxer, Logan Paul will be Masvidal’s choice for a good payday over his brother Jake.

Opening up to George Janko in his show, Masvidal picked Logan over Jake Paul and he was genuinely interested in fighting him after the WWE superstar’s performance against boxing great, Floyd Mayweather. Reflecting on it, Masvidal said,

“The Logan (Paul) fight is way more attractive to me than the Jake fight, it has always been you know. His fight with (Floyd) Mayweather was good man, he had him, he hurt him two different times in the fight, you know but I thought Floyd won but he had some moments in there, Logan, and he is an athlete and he comes to like fight and brawl you know, I kind of like that.”

This begs the question if Masvidal is out of the UFC but the answer remains a stern ‘no’. As the veteran reveals, he is still the top dog in the UFC but the organization has allowed him a three-boxing bout contract, following which he will return to the organization.

Masvidal has Diaz for July 6 in the first of three and it looks like he’s already angling for a big payday with Logan Paul. But it’s not the only reason why ‘Gamebred’ doesn’t want to face Jake.

Jorge Masvidal on why he picked Logan Paul over his brother

Masvidal personally thinks highly of Logan. His bout against Floyd Mayweather had the UFC veteran raising his eyebrows. But then Jake Paul too is a decent boxer, given the standards one can expect from YouTuber-turned-boxers. So why not Jake?

It turns out Masvidal’s UFC contract forbids him from taking on the younger Paul brother.

There’s apparently a binding that stipulates him not to fight Jake due to the latter’s derogatory remarks about the UFC.

So, all in all, Jorge Masvidal vs Logan Paul is one bout is something fans can look forward to if Logan Paul ever decides to take some time off being the WWE US champion and lace those boxing gloves again.