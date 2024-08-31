Chael Sonnen Slams Alex Pereira ‘Ridiculous’ Claims About Magomed Ankalaev Turning Down the Title Fight

Chael Sonnen does not believe Magomed Ankalaev would turn down a title fight against Alex Pereira! The UFC had already booked Ankalaev for another fight, so naturally he had to turn down a title fight against Poatan.

So why the confusion?

Well, Pereira, after being accused of ducking Ankalaev went on an interview and told the world that the Russian fighter had been offered a title fight but had declined.

Rightfully enraged, Ankalaev then responded by saying ‘Poatan’ was lying and he had never received any such offer.

So who do you believe? The man who beat his demons and everybody in between to win the UFC light heavyweight title or the Russian grappler who deserves the title shot more than any man in the division but hasn’t been offered one ever.

Well, fear not UFC fans Uncle Chael is coming to the rescue. The former UFC fighter posted a video on his channel and talked about of Pereira’s accusations being untrue.

Although he was not convinced about if Poatan was trolling or if someone had just lied to him.

“He (Pereira) says that Ankalaev turned this fight down. Of course it’s not true, it’s ridiculous…..Was this a troll or was Alex Pereira lied to?”

Now, Sonnen of course believes in taking the scenic route to making a point. So of course, he believes that Pereira is actually trolling and he’s all for it. Sonnen wants to see a champion that is a troll.

The Brazilian champion has decimated everything on his way and it is widely believed that his left hand is a weapon crafted by Hephaestus in the hades of volcanoes.

However, Sonnen does not think ‘Poatan’s’ reign of terror will last for too long. He believes the Brazilian’s next opponent will walk through him.

Sonnen predicts Rountree win over Pereira

In his third fight of the year, Alex Pereira is set to defend his belt again this year as he takes on Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. And it is widely believed accepted that he is walking into the fight as the overwhelming favorite.

However, Sonnen believes the betting man is wrong. Rountree is one hell of a striker who has just as much power in those shots as Pereira. Now, whether he has the mindset and the right camp to take the gold off the Brazilian is another matter but as of right now, Sonnen believes he is the worst matchup UFC could have thought of for Pereira.

In a recent YouTube video, the former UFC fighter talked about how he believes Rountree does his best work when working as a counter puncher. The more you attack the man, the better chances of having your lights knocked out!

“Khalil Rountree is going to walk through Pereira. That is the worst match-up I could think of….He does his absolute best work when he’s being attacked by a kickboxer.”

It will be interesting to see if Sonnen’s prediction comes true with Pereira looking to be in the form of his life at the moment. However, Rountree himself is looking impressive with 6 straight wins in a row.