Chael Sonnen Stands With Jon Jones, Calls for Apology From Mainstream Media Over Drug Tester Controversy

Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Chael Sonnen is introduced before his fight against Lyoto Machida (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Machida won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Jones is in the middle of a huge controversy but has found an ally in Chael Sonnen. Over the last few days, the heavyweight champion of the world was accused of threatening an anti-dopping testing agent. While these accusations have not been proven yet, certain mainstream media outlets reported that he was arrested for the same. However, that is far from the truth and the American fighter clarified it right away.

On X, he addressed those aforementioned reports and claimed that he has not been arrested yet and is enjoying quality time with his family. Witnessing the misinformation, the MMA world at large lashed out at those said media outlets for providing misinformation, including Chael Sonnen.

Although the former UFC Middleweight fighter has been at loggerheads with Jon Jones in the past, yet, Sonnen felt the need to defend Jones amidst this debacle. According to him, the heavyweight champion deserves an apology from the media outlets for defaming him. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen said,

“Jon Jones, not only, should be instantly cleared, Jon Jones just maybe owed an apology.”

Alongside Sonnen, many fans in the MMA world think Jones was treated unfairly. Moreover, Jones, on the other hand, has completely denied any merit in the allegations made against him and substantiated with evidence.

Jon Jones denies the allegations made against him with video proof

It is alleged that Jones assaulted and threatened to kill an anti-dopping agent who visited his house for a drug test. However, upon such allegations being made public, the heavyweight champion of the world resorted to social media to share a video. In the said video, he appears to be cooperating with those agents in good faith. While Jones posted that, he captioned it by stating,

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone…I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all.”

Jones pointed out that although he was indeed frustrated with the officers, he did not make an aggressive move towards any of them. However, even after Jones’ clarification, it is safe to say, that this saga is going to go on for a while. Until then, the jury is out for the public to decide.