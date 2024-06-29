Chael Sonnen Vows to Break His Own Toe Before Hypothetical Conor McGregor Boxing Match: “To Prove He’s a P***Y”

Conor McGregor pulled out of his highly anticipated return fight at UFC 303 owing to a broken toe. While some have defended him for wanting to fight at a 100%, others bashed him for pulling out of the fight for an ‘not-so-severe’ injury. Chael Sonnen, meanwhile, has called out the Irishman to a boxing match where he would break his own toe to make the fight even.

Sonnen has been extremely vocal in his criticism of Conor McGregor pulling out of the fight. According to him, the injury was not severe enough and McGregor used it as a cover for the real reason, which the ‘Bad Guy’ claims is rehabilitation from drugs.

This time around, Sonnen pushed the former champ a little bit again as he pitched a boxing match between the two. But that also came with a plot twist. Sonnen wants to break his own toe a day before the fight to prove that McGregor didn’t have the spine to walk the talk.

“If he ever drank enough of his own whiskey to agree to box me. I would break my own toe w/a hammer the day before the fight to prove he’s a..P***Y.”

Sonnen believes, or at least has claimed that McGregor was undergoing rehab for drug addiction and therefore could not make it to the fight.

At this point in time, these allegations have no proof and are mere speculations. McGregor, on the other hand, has actually revealed the real reason he’s not fighting Michel Chandler at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor on being 100% before a fight

‘The Notorious’ appeared in public for the first time since pulling out of the fight at UFC 303 at a Bellator event in Dublin, where during an interview, he explained how he had gone into fights half cocked and it had cost him.

McGregor was referring to the third fight against Dustin Poirier where he already had stress fractures in his shin and ultimately ended up breaking it completely, an injury that has kept him out of the fight game for 3 long years.

The Irish superstar stated that he would never put himself in such a position again and would only fight when he is a 100%. So, when will be 100%?

Well, for context, following his cancellation of the UFC 303 fight, fans and experts have been telling his opponent Michael Chandler to move on to greener pastures and get other fights. Some others like Chael Sonnen have even claimed that McGregor might never fight again.

However, the ‘Mystic Mac’ continues to claim that while he didn’t want to go in less than 100% at UFC 303, it was still a minor injury and he would be back very soon, which fans have assumed to be towards the end of 2024.